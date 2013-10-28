Thor setting up shop in the Magic Kingdom this fall

(CBR) Thor wishes you a mighty day at Disneyland.

Much like Marvel”s Iron Man display at San Diego a few years ago, their Thor throne display is finding new life at Disneyland. As announced in August, Thor will appear in Disneyland”s Innoventions area as part of “Thor: Treasures of Asgard” at Disneyland park.

The exhibit features “an epic collection of objects brought to Earth straight from Thor”s home world of Asgard,” which you can see below. You”ll also be able to walk across the Bifrost bridge to meet Thor.

Thor joins – or maybe replaces? – the current Iron Man exhibit that”s also in Innoventions. I was there in September, where they”ve set up the Iron Man armor display that Marvel had at their booth at past San Diego Comic-Cons to promote “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2”.

Thor: Treasures of Asgard opens at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Friday, Nov. 1.