‘Thor: The Dark World’ to open on international IMAX screens one week earlier

Marvel fans the world over will get a chance to see the studio’s upcoming “Thor: The Dark World” in IMAX theaters a week earlier than previously planned, but U.S. audiences may feel left out.

Marvel announced today that the sequel will be digitally remastered into the IMAX format and will open in international theaters in IMAX 3D on October 30.

U.S. fans will have to wait until November 8 to catch up with the Odinson in both IMAX and regular formats. It’s possible that the film will open early on U.S. IMAX screens as well, but the October 30 opening of “Ender’s Game” could be problematic for Marvel.

Director Alan Taylor has reportedly been doing additional shooting just this past week, so the film’s journey to the big screen is

“Thor: The Dark World” also stars Tom Hiddleston, Alan Taylor, Christopher Eccleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Natalie Portman and Anthony Hopkins.

“Like all the dynamic Marvel characters, Thor has developed a massive global following, and we look forward to moviegoers experiencing this highly anticipated next chapter in IMAX 3D,” said IMAX CEO Greg Foster in a statement. “We”re excited to continue to build on our flourishing partnership with Marvel and Disney with this iconic property.”

“All the nine realms will be stunningly displayed when ‘Thor: The Dark World’ arrives in IMAX 3D,” said Dave Hollis, Executive Vice President, Theatrical Exhibition Sales and Distribution, The Walt Disney Studios. “We continue to have great success with IMAX and are thrilled to once again work with them to bring the Marvel Universe to life in this premium format.”