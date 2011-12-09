‘Thor,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘Transformers’ and ‘Tree of Life’ among 15 official Oscar Visual Effects contenders

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the top 15 films in contention for the 2012 Visual Effects Oscar today and there were hardly any surprises.
Dominated by summer blockbusters, the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee will narrow the list down to 10 in early January. At that time, all members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts of the shortlisted films on Thursday, January 19. At that point, the branch members will vote to nominate five films for Oscar consideration.
The 15 films announced today are as follows:
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”
“Sucker Punch”
“Super 8”
“Thor”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“The Tree of Life”
“X-Men: First Class”
The 84th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 24, 2012, at 5:30 a.m. PT in the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Who do you think will make the final five VFX nominees? Share your thoughts below.
For year round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.
Not IMMORTALS? How is this Possible?
Immortals may go on next years ballots I believe it’s still in theaters and I’ve found it kinda of funny when the relase dates of the movies make them eligible for what year of awards!
Yep I just realized MI ghost protocol I really don’t understand either!
If it came out in 2011 it is eligible to be nominated.
Harry Potter
Transformers
Thor
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Tree of Life
what anl amazing movie, one of my favourites
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Transformers
Super 8
Real Steel
X-Men First Class
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Transformers
Super 8
Real Steel
X-Men: First Class
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
“Thor”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“X-Men: First Class”
With victory for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2″”Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“The Tree of Life”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
These films, I think, will be the final nominations.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hugo
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Sucker Punch
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Award goes to “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
Predictions:
1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
2. Hugo
3. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
4. Transformers: Dark of the Moon
5. Tree of Life
Oscar goes to “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
I miss Immortals and Green Lantern, Hugo?? really?
harry potter, x-men and APES only three worthy here…harry potter wins going away as they should all oscars this year…but they’ll give it to Streep for some obscure british movie twelve people saw..lol.
I want Harry Potter to win, but Rise of the Apes will.
Captain America, Super 8, X-men and Real Steal probably will be nominated but likeley won’t win.
Transformers 3 probably won’t win since it wasn’t liked by critics and most of the audiance.
As for Pirates 4, comparing it to the first 3, nothing new or spectacular visuals were shown.
Harry FTW!!!!! :) :)
My devotion to Harry Potter vs. the majesty of The Tree of Life, DEAR GOD :O I’d have to go with my instincts as a cinematographer and say Tree of Life. I can’t honestly say that Hollywood can beat good old-fashioned 20 minute depictions of the universe’s development :P
1ST- SUCKER PUNCH (it has EVERYTHING)
2ND- RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
3RD- HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS 2