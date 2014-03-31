Thoughts on ‘The Matrix’ 15 years later and 1999 as a great year for movies

On March 31, 1999, Andy and Lana (née Larry) Wachowski's “The Matrix” hit theaters. That's 15 years ago today, and it was a pretty significant event.
I think anyone who has read me for any period of time knows my affinity for and fascination with 1999 as an overall annus mirabilis at the multiplex. I've gone so far as to start the process of reporting a book because I can never quite shake how that year just seems to mean something. On one hand, it's personal. It was my first year of film school and going to a double feature of “American Beauty” and “Three Kings” with some fellow classmates one night, that kind of power punch will do a lot to galvanize someone in the early stages of embarking on a career in film. But it was an objectively amazing time.
First and foremost, let's pause and consider that for a brief period, Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”), George Lucas (“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”) and Stanley Kubrick (“Eyes Wide Shut”) were all working on new movies at the same time. All three saw their widest releases in 1999 (Malick's film opened in limited release in December of 1998 for Oscar consideration). That's pretty special by itself.
But there was something about the mesh of a new wave – Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia”), Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”), David Fincher (“Fight Club”), Spike Jonze (“Being John Malkovich”), M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”), the Wachowskis – with an older guard still very much in command of the form – Martin Scorsese (“Bringing Out the Dead”), Norman Jewison (“The Hurricane”), Oliver Stone (“Any Given Sunday”), Milos Forman (“Man on the Moon”), Tim Burton (“Sleepy Hollow”), Michael Mann (“The Insider”), Kubrick. This has always fascinated me endlessly.
Just 10 days prior to the release of “The Matrix,” the 71st annual Academy Awards sent a shock wave through the industry as Harvey and Bob Weinstein made off with the Best Picture spoils for “Shakespeare in Love” over new distributor DreamWorks and film titan Steven Spielberg (“Saving Private Ryan”), ending months of excessive spending that in some ways ushered in the modern age of awards season skullduggery. But as the movies started to move past that early year dumping ground, there was just something in the air, a tilting toward a new wave. Jeff Gordinier touched upon it deeply in an Entertainment Weekly cover story calling 1999 “the year that changed movies,” one that dealt considerably in the above-mentioned notions of industry mavericks accepting the baton. I've always loved his lede:
“You can stop waiting for the future of movies. It's already here. Someday, 1999 will be etched on a microchip as the first real year of 21st-century filmmaking. The year when all the old, boring rules about cinema started to crumble. The year when a new generation of directors-weaned on cyberspace and Cops, Pac-Man and Public Enemy-snatched the flickering torch from the aging rebels of the 1970s. The year when the whole concept of 'making a movie' got turned on its head.”
But I'm getting farther away from whatever thesis I might have had in mind here. A lot of intriguing advertising preceded the release of “The Matrix.” A waft of secrecy was all over the thing, posing the question in all corners: “What is the matrix?” The internet was being explored in new ways for film advertising. Indeed, it would be utilized expertly by Artisan Entertainment to push the summer release of Sundance pick-up “The Blair Witch Project.” But “The Matrix” seemed to promise something excitingly new, and that would become, in many ways, the theme of 1999 on the big screen: something new.
I was there opening day. I had to know. What was the matrix? The film was a total event, even though it didn't seem like it was the event it should have been at the time. Don't get me wrong. It left a crater. But a few months later, a “Star Wars” prequel would laugh in the face of such a divot. But I wasn't a “Star Wars” guy. That movie landed like a thud for me. If I was to pick favorites, I had mine, and I rode that horse all the way through the Oscars where “The Matrix” was heard loud and clear. (Until “Gravity” earlier this month, it was the last film to win the below-the-line Academy Awards quartet of Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.)
I still remember the acceptance speech from visual effects supervisor John Gaeta, which seemed like a smack to Lucas' film. In appreciating his crew he said “thank you very much for putting all of your efforts behind innovation, behind the spirit of doing visual effects in service to a story.” In service to a story. That rang around in my head for a while, I have to say.
“The Matrix” was a comic book brought to life on the screen. The wire-fu action was captured gorgeously by Bill Pope's photography and the world that unfolded was immersive before the word was en vogue. But it was also such a thematically rich piece of work. It stuck with me, is what I'm saying. It was kind of a watershed thing for me before heading off into that first year of film school later in the fall. It would become the first DVD I would purchase, too. I still have it. The old Warner Bros. snap case.
The sequels had their fans, but I found them hugely disappointing (and I don't recall being alone). They didn't carry an ounce of the power as that first one did and felt less an extension of a vision than an obligation of sorts (not unlike “The Dark Knight Rises”). But that's me, and I know that's unfair to the Wachowskis' mission with that trilogy; it just fizzled out, I thought. But I cherish the first installment for existing so brilliantly on its own terms, without the need for a continuation after the sounds of Rage Against the Machine's “Wake Up” hit the soundtrack.
Anyway, it just hit me that the movie is celebrating an anniversary today and these are the thoughts that kind of gurgled up. I'd love to hear your first experience with “The Matrix” or any other thoughts on the film in general, so feel free to take over in the comments section below. Happy 15th Birthday to the film, and viva la 1999!
I was 16 when this movie came out, I had just started my first job at a movie theatre. I wanted this job because I could get free tickets for myself and my friends. The Matrix was the first one we saw with these tickets; blew me away. Hard to believe it’s been fifteen years since then….
It was special for me because it’s when my Father still took me to see any Studio action movie. I flipped for it and he didn’t care at all. I still like Reloaded but I understand anyone who doesn’t.
Also thanks for bringing up the WB snap case. I loved those cases.
Kris, you thought 1999 was a great year in film? Next thing you know you’ll be saying you’re a fan of Roger Deakins!
:)
I guess I do repeat myself on that one a bit much.
Hey, nothing wrong with being a fan. I was always the same way about Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Speaking of Deakins, I agree 1999 was extraordinary (how can anyone disagree..) but I still think 2007 tops it.
Nooooope.
I think 2002 was tops
But yes, 1999 was special, as well.
1999 was really astonishing. Besides the movies, Kris already mentioned, we had Election, Toy Story 2, All About My Mother, The Virgin Suicides and The Green Mile. And please, please, please don’t forget The Cider House Rules. Yes, it’s not very popular, but it’s such a bittersweet movie, with gorgeous music from Rachel Portman and some great performances. I’m glad that it made the cut at the academy awards for Best Picture, simply because it didn’t get much recognition elsewhere und would have been totally forgotten.
I saw The Matrix on a school day with my dad after I presented an original poem at an honor roll assembly — I was in the tenth grade. I remember having no expectation to the quality of the movie though I knew the creators were responsible for my favorite naughty movie Bound. It was like the best thing ever when it ended. I saw it again with other relatives. I still have my ticket stub which is under five dollars for a first run multiplex matinee in Los Angeles back then.
I remember that EW article! I think back on it often, because 1999 was the first year I started really caring about movies, and it was because there were so many good ones (including The Matrix).
It was also the first year I put together a top ten. My top 10 for that year: The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, Tarzan, Run Lola Run, Three Kings, Cradle Will Rock, The Iron Giant, Existenz, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Man on the Moon.
I really enjoyed the first two Matrix movies, and felt that Revolutions was a bit of whimper-finish. But frankly, I view them in a completely different light post my discovery of Dark City.
I feel “City” covers the same plot as the trilogy in a much more economical fashion. So while I can appreciate the Matrix for what it achieved technologically, it’s always with the caveat that the concept was better executed elsewhere.
YES YES YES
The Matrix was a great movie, don’t get me wrong. But it wasn’t exploring any ground that Dark City hadn’t already thoroughly explored. Or that the not-so-great Total Recall hadn’t pioneered.
Movies came late to the cartesian skepticism / post-modernist movement of the 90’s. It swept through faculty literature departments like a tsunami of stupid. But it really found its home in movies, where you had Inception, Memento, the Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Dollhouse, etc etc etc blah blah blah. Some great movies, but hardly a great movement. Circling around the same couple questions about identity and the nature of reality does not an epoch make.
Agreed
Bringing Out the Dead is my favorite Scorsese movie, thanks for the love. I was just getting started in my fire service career and as we beheld Nic Cage’s burned out veteran medic, my friend turned to me and said “That’s you in 15 years.” And so it is…
1999 *was* a great year for movies. I saw a lot that year, and would often go based on only one TV spot, or a poster even, as I was barely connected to the internet at all back then (oh, how times have changed…)
I got passes from work for The Matrix and as I recall had only seen a TV spot or two, as well as the infamous tagline… Needless to say that my mind was blown that night. It is still a film that amazes me when I watch it, and even though I like the sequels they give me nowhere near the thrill as that first film.
I would also add that 1999 really was the first year that I became fully aware of film in a big way, and started to expand my horizons thanks not only to some great films at the multiplex, but also the advice of friends and colleagues (I worked at an electronics/record store at the time – A&B Sound for those in Western Canada – and got to connect with some great film lovers while there).
Just saw it again recently on TV and it’s still a really, really good movie. You forget how good, actually. It holds up beautifully.
One other film from 1999 has a lot in common with “The Matrix” and is sadly overlooked: Cronenberg’s “eXistenZ.” If any film summed up (and still sums up) 21st century virtual culture and digital paranoia, that might be the one to do it best. How prescient it was, coming out on the eve of Y2K.
Indeed. Strong thematic parallels and one of my favorite Cronenbergs.
THE MATRIX was quite good. The sequels tarnish it a bit and it doesn’t hold up as well upon repeated viewings, but, still solid.
1999 overall? Eh.
2013 was better.
I would like to mention END OF THE AFFAIR by Neil Jordan for ’99 films not noted previously. Wonderfully romantic and with an extraordinary Michael Nyman score.
“Eh?” Ok.
1999 still is the best year for movies. Just amazing
Ah 1999. The year I had my first job (pretending to be my brother to bartend at a gay bar in Joplin, MO when I was only 17) and using the tips to frequent the movies almost every other day. The Matrix was a big moment, absolutely exhilarating.
But my favorite moment in the theater that year was when a bunch of my friends decided to go see “The Blair Witch Project” and I showed up late and all showings were sold out. So I went to see “The Sixth Sense” instead. Theater was filled with people who couldn’t get in to see TBWP and my expectations wee low, based solely on tv spots that made it look very action oriented. I remember being bored with it, waiting for the inevitable action climax, then getting creeped out and then finally laying eyes on that infamous ending. At the time I hated that ending, but it stuck with me so long after leaving my seat that I had no choice but to start championing that flick as the movie of the summer.
Btw, let’s not forget the John McTiernan remake “The Thomas Crown Affair” from that year. It was a year in over-achievement.
Ah, The Matrix will always hold a special place in my heart. I’ve still never had the opportunity to see it at the cinema though, the first time I saw it was on video at a friends house (we were 10 at the time and it blew our minds). It was the first DVD I ever bought as well (along with The Fifth Element).
I still pleasure myself to Trinity…
Way TMI.
I was 14 in 1999, my first year of “adult cinephilia” (less late Bertolucci, more early Pasolini, less Kieslovski, more Tarkovsky). It was the first time I saw all the Oscar-nominated movies in a theater, and I couldn’t shake the feeling “The Thin Red Line” in a theater (3 times in a week) was the best movie experience I’ve ever had (plenty to came, and the next big one was “A.I.”, still my favorite Spielberg).
But then there was this film everyone was talking about, “The Matrix”. It premiered in Brazil a full two months later than in the US, and by that time everyone new what it was and no one could explain precisely what was that. So I was spending a holiday at an older cousin’s house and there it was, a non-subtitled VHS bootleg copy of it (remember those? Good times). I still think I became a film critic because of that, cause “The Matrix” was the first time I watched a film with a notebook at hand, scribbling furiously, pausing, rewinding, playing it again. To better enjoy that ride, I had to write about it.
THE INSIDER hands down best film of that year or any year really.
If I’m not wrong, Memento was out the same year too.
2000
2001, It’s listed as a 2000 film on IMDB, but was not released until March 2001 in the USA and was nominated for the 2001 oscar race.
2000 as in that’s the Venice debut.
I like to use the year the Academy considers a film for. Those festival releases dates sometimes are a year in advance, like the Hunt this last year.
Plus the normal film going audience has no way to see those kinds of festival films. At least that’s how I keep track for my own awards list. Memento was runner up to Fellowship of the Ring, and not competing against Gladiator and Traffic.
BTW 1999 was such an amazing year. I think 1994, 1995 and 1999 were the best years since I’ve been doing my awards. None of the years since have had such wealth of true classics.
My 1999 Top 5: American Beauty, Talented Mr. Ripley, Fight Club, Magnolia, Matrix
Depends where you are. Memento was released in the UK and France, among other territories, in 2000.
Yes, I realize now how small minded I sound. Not thinking global is a fault I think I share with many Americans, or maybe it’s just me. Still, I have to make a cut off somewhere for release dates, so I stick with the Academy’s year of consideration. Thx Guy(s), love reading the site.
The Hurt Locker is a great case study for this. Toronto premiere in 2008, Indie Spirit Award nominee for 2008, summer 2009 release, Academy winner for 2009. While the US theatrical release date is probably the best “official” date for an American movie, Wikipedia and IMDB oddly still refer to it as a 2008 film.
John: I use release year, too, but I said 2000 because I was assuming Riz thought the film was on the festival circuit in 1999. But, in actuality, it landed as such in 2000. Also, what Guy said. This one lived on the international theatrical release trail for a long while.
John G (funny name given the discussion): Hurt Locker actually bowed at Venice in 2008, I believe. Crash, however, debuted at Toronto in 2004 and released in the summer of 2005.
IMDb lists a movie’s year based on the first public screening of the film.
Yes, saw Memento recently and was assumed (and a little disturbed?) by the John G. thing. The moniker is my actual name and not intended as a reference to the movie.
Looks like Hurt Locker played both Venice and Toronto, four days apart. You remembered right, though: the Italians beat North America to the punch by those few days.
And no, I wasn’t in Argo and The Big Lebowski either.
I first saw the Matrix at a trade show in Phoenix. A vendor was trying out his new plasma tv using a dvd copy of the Matrix. I spent the whole trade show across from him watching 5-10 minute stretches of the same scene over and over. So when I ended up getting a Netflix account, the first movie I waited to land in my mailbox was the Matrix. I watched it alone in my den. It still is a movie I stop to watch when it comes up on the tv guide.
Being a Star Wars guy I remember being pissed when the Matrix swept the technical awards (I do love the Matrix though). Looking back now I’m ok with the Matrix winning the visual effects but the Sound awards should have gone to Star Wars. Say what you want about acting/plot/CGI overkill, but the music and sound effects of the Prequels are practically flawless.
1999 is a phenomenal year, but I’d probably put it at a very close second to 2007. I gave my top 26 films that year at least an A- and 13 films with a B+, and I’ve seen most of them multiple times.
1999 is a phenomenal year, but I’d probably put it at a very close second to 2007. I gave my top 26 films that year at least an A- and 13 films with a B+, and I’ve seen most of them multiple times.
“…the process of reporting a book …”???
I paid seven times to watch The Matrix in theatres and dragged my brother to it kicking and screaming on the way in and in awe on the way out. Asa Star Wars fan, it kind of amazed me that The Matrix was my best film of the year. Here’s to hoping Jupiter Ascending can bring the siblings back to that same state of cinematic grace.
I was a struggling young professional short on cash but made a point to invest in the new technology of DVD so I could see this movie again and again in the highest quality possible. 1999 was a banner year.
Francois Ozon’s The Criminal Lovers, anyone? anyone?
The Matrix is my favorite movie, hands down. The Matrix Experience was beyond anything else before or since. However, 199 was a very good year for sci-fi even discounting the Matrix and the Phantom Menace. I’m thinking of Galaxy Quest.
GQ is a lovingly executed parody and celebration of Star Trek and the fan culture as well as a damn fun action/adventure in it’s own right, choked full of that precious “sense of wonder” that TPM lacked.
The cast is great too! Tim Allen in what I think is his best role, Alan Rickman having a blast as the Spock-like figure and Sigourney Weaver as a blonde, busty space babe, the total reversion of Ripley. Despite these stellar deliveries, the movie was stolen by Enrico Colantoni as the hilarious, though sympathetic, alien leader pleading for help.
Unfortunately it was completely buried by the two aforementioned sci-fi mammoths, never getting the recognition it deserved.
Galaxy Quest is one of my Top 3 movies ever! Seriously! And it’s probably the best High-concept ensemble comedy since Ghostbusters! It has such a tight script, that perfectly walks the many lines between parody and homage, comedy and true adventure. EVERYBODY in that god damn cast was just brillant and constantly stealing scenes from each other! Just think of the way Sam Rockwell says or does something hilarious, everytime we see him! I just love that movie to death!
I was 14/15 in 1999, and like others have posted here, it was the year when I really became aware of film. I vividly remember reading that EW cover story. I remember sneaking into New York City on a Saturday afternoon to see Being John Malkovich. I remember American Beauty, Three Kings, and Magnolia blowing me away and making me think. The year had such an embarrassment of riches. There was a great string of teen films released that year: American Pie, 10 Things I Hate About You, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dick, and especially Election. (Even Never Been Kissed, Varsity Blues, Cruel Intentions were great in their own way.)
Other favorites: Bowfinger, Austin Powers 2, and Office Space
I’m looking forward to more 1999 retrospectives!
completely agree with your thoughts on the first Matrix. I didn’t like the sequels either but it still doesn’t ruin the first one. Easily one of the best movies ever made. The badass ending with Keanu walking out of that phone booth and putting on his shades while Rage against the machine plays…. probably my all time favorite movie scene
I think you should watch all three again back to back, the first one is nothing without the other two… ive seen it so many times, it’s very deep stuff. I used to agree, but 15 years later the shock of the fighting and visuals and mystery is gone. What remains, what lasts the test of time, is actually the deep conversations that occur throughout The trilogy. And you need all three to see the true underlying story…
Simple piece of cinematography contracts the whole article. Shells raining down in the rain from a verticle camera angle dictated something so completely new in movies
You write a review of films and 1999 and really no mention of Dark City whatsoever!!
Good Grief!!!