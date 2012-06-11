Three new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ clips feature chemistry, web-swinging, and The Lizard

We’re in the home stretch now, with only a few weeks left until “The Amazing Spider-Man” arrives in theaters.
The film screened late last week for people doing interviews at the New York press day, and I assume we’ll see it here in LA in the very near future. I’m looking forward to it, and to make sure I don’t carry the Raimi movies into the theater with me, I’ve made sure not to re-watch them or refer to them at all. The last time I saw any of them was when “Spider-Man 3” was released, and at this point, I’ve got my general impressions of them, but that’s about it. Whatever Marc Webb and his cast and crew have done here, I’m going to judge it as its own film.
This is, of course, a key moment for Sony Pictures. They’ve got a lot riding on this film. In order to remain in the Spider-Man business, they need to keep producing films at a certain pace, and they are gambling big here by rebooting. They had a proven creative team and a well-liked cast in place, so scrubbing all of that and starting over is about as risky as making a Spider-Man movie can be at this point. Sure, the character is well-known around the world, and ultimately, the character is what they’re selling, but if this is going to work, all the moving pieces have to come together.
For example, the chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is crucial. This first clip that we’ve got for you today is all about the interplay and the tension between them, and I’d say there’s a spark there…
I’ve said before that for me, the thing that this version of the character could do that would distinguish it clearly from the Raimi films is finally giving us the motormouth version of Peter Parker, the one who uses jokes to mask his own fear in fights and also to distract bad guys. Bendis did a great job writing that version of Spidey in the “Ultimate Spider-Man” comics, and based on this next clip. they’re definitely trying to do that with this film. I’m guessing this scene comes early on as he’s still learning how to deal with his powers just based on the fairly rough web-swinging that’s going on:
And, finally, what’s a superhero film without a great bad guy? People were eager to see Dylan Baker’s version of Curt Connors eventually become the Lizard, and this time, they’re starting out with him. I’ve seen so little footage of him as The Lizard that it’s hard to judge the performance or even the visual design. Based on this last scene, though, it’s obvious that they’re tying to make him scary:
Sony has spared no expense on this film, and we’ll see if that all pays off when “The Amazing Spider-Man” arrives in theaters everywhere on July 3, 2012.
Don’t know if I agree about the spark, the scene cut off just when they started interacting with each other, but I did find the reference to Midnight Cowboy rather amusing. Since I’ve been impressed by both Garfield and Stone in previous movies, I hope they can make this work, but I’m not convinced yet.
Congrats on being one of the only movie bloggers to admit the only reason why we’re getting this is so Sony can retain the rights.
Just think about it …if Sony didn’t make this, they would have lost the rights and Marvel could have retained them.
Then we’d be getting a MARVEL Spider-Man movie, and Spider-Man being in an AVENGERS film. Maybe even a CIVIL WAR inspired Marvel movie.
…y’all enjoy THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.
Marvel seems to be perfectly comfortable making one or two movies a year—basically being a superhero Pixar. Do you think if they got the rights back to all their properties they’d suddenly triple their output? I don’t. If we want to see different characters on the screen, it’s actually for the best that they’re spread around a bit.
@JeffMC2000, I see your point. However, it would be nice for Marvel to have control over their characters. Maybe they could farm out characters to other studios or rather work in conjunction while retaining the rights and steering the movies in a certain direction.
This is not just because a Spider-Man Avengers movie might be kind of cool or to see X-Men, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Spider-Man, and whatnot make crossovers. I do not care about that so much.
What I DO care about is quality of movies. Right now I’m still annoyed with Sony’s treatment of the Spider-Man series. Not to mention how it keeps him in a vacuum (for better or for worse) form the rest of the Marvel properties, not to mention them making movies every few years whether they have a good idea for it or not. And the “reboot” and reheating of the Spider-Man origin and “Peter Parker: The High School Years” seems a bit unnecessary. Similar with how Fox handled X-Men, Wolverine, Fantastic Four, X-Men First Class seemed like it was good by accident the way Fox allegedly handled it. The point is, it stinks that the parent-companies sold the rights and have no involvement and can only get the rights to the characters for future movies back if they either pay a ton to get them back, or the other studios decide to stop making the movies (which is unlikely and probably will not happen until/unless they run them so far into the ground that they cannot make a profit grinding them out).
I am not opposed to Marvel letting other studios get involved if they are going to keep churning these things out. It would be nice if it was collaborative at least and they could work for a more cohesive vision. I think there is a saturation point for comic movies. Not that they cannot be great, however I also think too many of them can get old. I would rather have good movies of whatever characters they can get great stories for, I do not necessarily need to see every remotely cool character on-screen.
-Cheers