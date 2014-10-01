Exclusive Song Premiere: Thurz reveals ‘Right Now’ from ‘Designer’ hip-hop EP

“I wouldn't rap if I knew who my father was…”

So begins rapper Thurz in his lyrical journey through soul-sampling “Right Now,” produced by Aaron Harris, the newest and first track from the emcee's forthcoming EP “Designer.”

It's an intimate turn into the rising hip-hop star's life, after his funky party track “21” and the smooth summer day of “Perfect Words” featuring Kelsey Bulkin. Listen to both below our exclusive premiere of “Right Now” below.

“'Right Now' is designer music where I give the listener insight to my upbringing, where I'm at right now, and where I'm taking them,” the Inglewood-raised artist said about the track. His “designer music” style is described as “fabric cut from the young, black Los Angeles experience, threads from Belize and the Ivory Coast, and tailor fit to move the world.”

“Designer,” the EP, will be out on Nov. 4 via Red Bull Sound Select. The seven-song sophomore solo outing features contributions from Prince bassist Andrew Gouche, producer Battlecat, DJ Khalil, DJ Dahi, recent Kendrick Lamar producer Rahki, BJ the Chicago Kid, Kent of OverDoz and even more.

Thurz opens for Immaculate Noise favorite Run The Jewels and Mystery Skulls at The Echo during the Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in L.A. series. We'd say go, but the show's already sold out, so too bad.

Here is the tracklist for Thurz' “Designer” EP:

1. “Right Now”

2. “Big Bang”

3. “21”

4. “Favorite Girl”

5. “$>BS”

6. “Perfect Words”

7. “Waiting”