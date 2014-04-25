Tiesto returns with new album, ‘A Town Called Paradise,’ in June

Superstar DJ Tiesto returns with his fifth album, “A Town Called Paradise,” on June 16 and he”s bringing some friends with him.

Among the guests on the set, his first for Casablanca and Republic Records, are Matthew Koma, American Authors” Zac Barnett, Icona Pop, Krewella and Ladyhawke.

Following first single, “Red Lights,” the Dutch producer has now released “Wasted,” featuring Koma, a track he debuted at Ultra Music Festival. The party anthem is a salute to getting sh*tfaced and partying with your friends. The video, which takes place in the ’60s features a bevy of beauties who do what all girls do when we gather: drink and then strip and party on our underthings. Yep, happens every day.

Tracklisting for “Paradise” is below the video.

Tracklisting:

1. Tiësto – Red Lights

2. Tiësto – Footprints feat. Cruickshank

3. Tiësto – Light Years Away feat. DBX

4. Tiësto – A Town Called Paradise feat. Zac Barnett from American Authors

5. Tiësto & Hardwell – Written In Reverse feat. Matthew Koma

6. Tiësto – Echoes feat. Andreas Moe

7. Tiësto & Firebeatz – Last Train feat. Ladyhawke

8. Tiësto – Wasted feat. Matthew Koma

9. Tiësto – Let”s Go feat. Icona Pop

10. Tiësto – The Feeling feat. Ou Est Le Swimming Pool

11. Tiësto – Shimmer feat. Christian Burns

12. Tiesto & Kaaze – Rocky

13. Tiësto and Sultan & Shepard – Close To Me feat. Quilla

14. Tiësto – Set Yourself Free feat. Krewella