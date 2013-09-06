TIFF Midnight Madness selection ‘Afflicted’ has new poster

The horror/thriller “Afflicted,” currently scheduled to show as a part of TIFF Midnight Madness (and Fantastic Fest), has a new festival poster. The movie is written and directed by Clif Prowse and Derek Lee and stars the two men as well. “Afflicted” is their debut feature film but the two men have worked together previously on “Waterfall,” “No Backing Out,” and “The Shell.”



Check out the new film’s “brainy” poster here:



The official synopsis reads as follows:

Best Friends Derek and Clif set out on a trip of lifetime. Their plan – travel to the ends of the earth, see the world, and live life to the fullest. But the trip soon takes a dark and bloody turn. Just days in, one of the men shows signs of a mysterious affliction which gradually takes over his entire body and being. Now, thousands of miles from home, in a foreign land, they must race to uncover the source before it consumes him completely. Footage meant to be travel memories may now become evidence of one of the most shocking discoveries ever captured on film…and perhaps will be their only postcard home.

The film offers up something of a spin on a superhero origin story as Derek’s changes offer up some new abilities, but not without cost. Said cost, at least in part, can be seen at the back of (we presume) Derek’s head in the poster.

“Afflicted” is showing on September 9 & 11 at TIFF Midnight Madness and then, as stated, at Fantastic Fest.