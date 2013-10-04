Tim Kring working on super-drug series for The CW

(CBR) Tim Kring just can”t get enough of super-powered drama. According to Deadline, the “Heroes” creator is producing a series called “Exp” for The CW that was written on spec by Zach Craley and Jarrett Conaway.

“Exp” explores what happens when a foreign designer drug – engineered to make you faster, smarter, stronger and better in every way – is trafficked illegally into American high schools, weaving a morally and socially complex web that entangles politicians, law enforcement and teenagers looking for an edge in an ever-competitive and fast-paced world.

Kring and The CW are also working together on “Dorothy Must Die”.

