Tim McGraw to pay tribute to Glen Campbell at the Oscars

If you're looking for a potential upset that few if any are really keeping an eye on at the Oscars this year, I'd say watch out for Glen Campbell's original song “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell…I'll Be Me.” It's a very meaningful track in a very moving movie, Campbell's final song ever, and I can't imagine there won't be more than a few in the Academy who would love to see the legend – who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease – carry a trophy off into the sunset. Campbell of course can't perform the song on the upcoming show, but Oscarcast producers have lined up some heavy star power to do the honors.
The Academy has announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw will perform the song on the 87th Academy Awards. “I'm honored to be asked to sing this powerful song from one of the true legends of the music industry,” the crooner said in a statement.
Performers have been announced for every other nominated tune, save “The LEGO Movie's” “Everything is Awesome.” Common and John Legend will perform “Glory” from “Selma” (considered the frontrunner to win at present), Adam Levine will perform “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” and Rita Ora will perform “Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights.”
Have a listen to “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” and see its usage in the film below.
I thought “Glory” had this sewn up, but on closer inspection there are compelling reasons for any of the five to win:
1) “Glory” – a rousing song, and the only likely win for SELMA;
2) “Everything Is Awesome” – compensation for the big snub;
3) “Grateful” – Diane Warren’s seventh nomination, and she’s never won;
4) “Lost Stars” – a great song, and very plot-pertinent (three versions) in BEGIN AGAIN;
5) “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” – Kris has covered it in the article.
Looks like a race to me.
Although I agree that “Glory” is a pleasing tune, I don’t see how it can even be considered as a best song candidate. The movie, I believe (as a non-American), represents the mid to late 1960s. Yet the song references events which occurred in 2014. How does that deal with relevance to the movie? I realise disallowing the song (which I think should have been disqualified) would probably create even more of a backlash about “oscarssowhite” (or whatever). Still, I shall be disappointed if “oscarssowhite” feel they have to reward a movie with a song Oscar, when it is not merited. Just saying. Just my opinion.
Have you read the lyrics? The song doesn’t really mention any specific event that happens post-MLK, it’s simply a reminder that the struggle he was involved in is not over. They mention Rosa Parks (which was before Selma) and Jim Crow and Jesus, all of which happened before the events in the movie. So, not sure what you’re referring to exactly…
:/
Oh wait, never mind, I missed the Ferguson reference, though I think that’s the only one. Still, I think the point of the song is to show us that the struggle is not over, so rather than leave the events in 1965, they bring them over to our time to let us know the struggle is far from over…