Tim McGraw to pay tribute to Glen Campbell at the Oscars

If you're looking for a potential upset that few if any are really keeping an eye on at the Oscars this year, I'd say watch out for Glen Campbell's original song “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell…I'll Be Me.” It's a very meaningful track in a very moving movie, Campbell's final song ever, and I can't imagine there won't be more than a few in the Academy who would love to see the legend – who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease – carry a trophy off into the sunset. Campbell of course can't perform the song on the upcoming show, but Oscarcast producers have lined up some heavy star power to do the honors.

The Academy has announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw will perform the song on the 87th Academy Awards. “I'm honored to be asked to sing this powerful song from one of the true legends of the music industry,” the crooner said in a statement.

Performers have been announced for every other nominated tune, save “The LEGO Movie's” “Everything is Awesome.” Common and John Legend will perform “Glory” from “Selma” (considered the frontrunner to win at present), Adam Levine will perform “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” and Rita Ora will perform “Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights.”

Have a listen to “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” and see its usage in the film below.