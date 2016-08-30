‘Timeless’ is another new show to look forward (or backward) to

Clip It: Each day, Jon Davis looks at the world of trailers, featurettes, and clips and puts it all in perspective.

It's a story about time travel, I'm in. You had me at “time travel.” This show is created by the Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield) so it comes with a strong pedigree. An evil man (or is he?) played by Goran Visnjic travels back through American history in order to alter some important events. As we know from Back to the Future theory that changing history ruins the entire time-space continuum. We can't have that, so our three heroes (or are they?) have to prevent Goran Visnjic from preventing things from happening such as the Hindenburg disaster. My favorite part of this trailer is the engineer initially refusing to join the team because, “I am black. There is literally no place in American history that will be awesome for me.” Watching him confront a racist cop in the year 1937 was satisfying.

There are a lot of moments in American history they will be visiting. Here's an idea, just in case the writers haven't thought of it yet. They should all go back to 1986, Los Angeles in order to ensure that the ALF TV show still happens. We can't let Goran Visnjic stop our favorite cat eating alien from gracing our presence.

Another fun idea. President William Howard Taft supposedly got stuck in the White House bathtub. I'd like to see them leave him in there, struggling and flailing, refusing to help because it might affect history.

Those are just two big ideas for the show. I just gave them away for free. Let's hope it happens.