Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Roast Don Rickles Right

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler could roast just about anybody, but I'm particularly happy they're getting a chance to rib Don Rickles on Spike TV's “One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles.” With folks like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro watching, Tina and Amy rip into the ol' hockey puck while he seems to enjoy it. Nice.

Man, look at that assemblage of talent: Tina and Amy would be good enough on their own, but throw in Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart, and David Letterman and we may just have to cancel comedy for the rest of the month since the best comedian lineup ever is occurring on one night.

The full special airs May 28 on Spike. You can also check out Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's tribute below.