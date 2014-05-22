Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Roast Don Rickles Right

#Robert De Niro #30 Rock #Amy Poehler #Tina Fey #Parks And Recreation
05.22.14 4 years ago

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler could roast just about anybody, but I'm particularly happy they're getting a chance to rib Don Rickles on Spike TV's “One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles.” With folks like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro watching, Tina and Amy rip into the ol' hockey puck while he seems to enjoy it. Nice.

Man, look at that assemblage of talent: Tina and Amy would be good enough on their own, but throw in Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart, and David Letterman and we may just have to cancel comedy for the rest of the month since the best comedian lineup ever is occurring on one night. 

The full special airs May 28 on Spike. You can also check out Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's tribute below. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#30 Rock#Amy Poehler#Tina Fey#Parks And Recreation
TAGS30 ROCKAMY POEHLERDON RICKLESMARTIN SCORSESEPARKS AND RECREATIONROBERT DE NIROTINA FEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP