Tina Fey in talks to appear in ‘The Muppets’ sequel

Tina Fey is ready to meet the Muppets.

The “30 Rock” star is in talks to join the sequel to 2011’s “The Muppets,” gearing up to begin shooting in London. In addition to Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie and the rest of the gang, Fey would be joining Ricky Gervais and “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell in the sequel.

Although the plot is being kept under wraps, rumors indicate that it will be a caper film taking place in various European locales. Burrell will play an incompetent Interpol inspector, and sources say Fey would play a Russian gulag prison guard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s new working title is rumored to be “The Muppets… again.”

Director James Bobin is returning, along with co-writer Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets” co-writer and actor Jason Segel is not involved with the sequel).

Fey is best-known as the star of NBC’s “30 Rock,” which will wrap up its final season on January 31. She was last seen on the big screen in 2010’s “Date Night,” and will soon appear alongside Paul Rudd in “Admission.” Fey and Gervis also co-starred in 2009’s “The Invention of Lying.”

Fey is also hosting this Sunday’s Golden Globes with former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Amy Poehler.