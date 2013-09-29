Watch: Tina Fey as Queef Latina and other fake recurring characters on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hey, remember all of Tina Fey’s insanely-memorable “Saturday Night Live” recurring characters? You know, like Johnny Jean Jacket?

Or, say, the irrepressible Queef Latina and her inevitable big-screen motion picture spin-off “Queef Latina Ruins Christmas”?

And who could forget Salvador Dali Parton?

Or Reba McIntired, which is a play on “Reba McEntire”? Remember that, guys? Sure you do.

Or how about the Lady with No Theme Song, who was also a vampire for some reason?

Ok, so if you haven’t figured it out by now, these were not actual recurring characters but totally made-up recurring characters that Fey “reintroduced” during her hosting stint on last night’s season opener of “Saturday Night Live.” All of that said, I am presently in the midst of outlining an unofficial Kickstarter campaign for “Queef Latina Ruins Christmas,” which should absolutely be made into an actual movie starring Tina Fey or a preternaturally-talented Tina Fey lookalike.

