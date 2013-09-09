Tina Fey, Miley Cyrus, and Bruce Willis set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting duties

There may not be a final list of cast members for the upcoming season of “Saturday Night Live,” but there is now a list of the first three hosts and musical guests. The venerable sketch comedy series is heading into its 39th season, which starts on September 28, and has lined up some strong talent to get the season going.

That season opener will feature “SNL” alum Tina Fey, with Arcade Fire providing the music. Fey has hosted the series three times since she departed, and has appeared on several other occasions as well, perhaps most notably parodying Sarah Palin during the run-up to the 2008 Presidential election.

Will there be twerking on October 5th? There very well may be as Miley Cyrus will be both the host and musical guest. Cyrus has played host once before, but hasn’t been the musical guest (The Strokes performed during Cyrus’ first stint as host). Many out there will be looking to see if “SNL” and Cyrus lampoon the singer’s much discussed VMA performance.

The last host announcement is for the October 12th show which will see Bruce Willis take the hosting duties and Katy Perry as the musical guest. Perhaps oddly, it seems as though Willis has only hosted once before, back for the season 15 premiere in 1989 (Neil Young was the musical guest). Perry has both been the musical guest in the past and hosted, once in each slot.

“Saturday Night Live” lost several cast members during the off-season and consequently may be sporting something of a new look come that September 28 premiere. You can be sure that HitFix will be there to give you the scoop on what happens.