Tina Fey reteams with NBC for ‘Cheers’-style workplace comedy

Tina Fey is back in the NBC fold with another workplace comedy – only this time she’s working behind the scenes.

The Peacock network has bought an untitled sitcom executive-produced by Fey and her “30 Rock” co-showrunner Robert Carlock, according to Deadline. The comedy, described as being in the vein of “Cheers,” centers on a young woman looking to reconnect with her father who finds a new “family” on New York’s Fire Island. Created by “30 Rock” scribe Colleen McGuinness, the project is the first sale from Fey’s Little Stranger production company under a four-year deal with Universal Television signed just last fall.

“30 Rock” is up for 13 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Fey.