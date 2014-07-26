Tina Majorino on TNT’s ‘Legends’ and ‘Veronica Mars’ Fans

TNT's new series “Legends” is certain to be a showcase for star (and “Game of Thrones” vet) Sean Bean, who plays an FBI agent named Martin Odum who morphs between identities for every case. The role is daunting, but his costar Tina Majorino — a.k.a. Mac on “Veronica Mars” and Deb from “Napoleon Dynamite” — provides some grounded supporting work as rookie agent Maggie Harris.

We caught up with Majorino at Comi-Con International 2014 to discuss the fascinating new TNT series and the lasting awesomeness of her “Veronica Mars” fan base.