Tina Majorino on TNT’s ‘Legends’ and ‘Veronica Mars’ Fans

TNT's new series “Legends” is certain to be a showcase for star (and “Game of Thrones” vet) Sean Bean, who plays an FBI agent named Martin Odum who morphs between identities for every case. The role is daunting, but his costar Tina Majorino — a.k.a. Mac on “Veronica Mars” and Deb from “Napoleon Dynamite” — provides some grounded supporting work as rookie agent Maggie Harris.
We caught up with Majorino at Comi-Con International 2014 to discuss the fascinating new TNT series and the lasting awesomeness of her “Veronica Mars” fan base.
It feels like there should be more to this article. Or am I missing something?
Pretty sure the main picture is meant to be a video, seems someone forgot to implement it that way.
What happened to this article? I wanna read it (or if this is a video, I wanna watch it.) Kindly fix this Hitfix.
Soooo SICK of seeing the ads on TV every 15min on every channel every day. Total Overkill. If I did want to see the show, I sure don’t care anymore. Geeszh! Give us a break. Let us now about a new show but this is ridiculous. If you have to hammer it into our heads this badly, I hope its cancelled after 2 airings.