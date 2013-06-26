TLC commits to dreamy Caribbean nuptials on ‘Wedding Island’

Think it’s easy to be a wedding planner? Not hardly, and it’s tougher when you’re in the middle of nowhere and everyone other than the lucky couple operates on “Island Time.” TLC makes destination wedding dreams come true in “Wedding Island,” a new series following wedding planner Sandy Malone and her team of experts as they navigate the logistical challenges of coordinating nuptials on Vieques Island, a tiny rock in the Caribbean. The show premieres with a full episode sneak peek on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 PM ET with the second episode airing the following evening in its regularly scheduled timeslot of Thursdays at 10:00 PM ET.

Vieques Island is known for its beautiful beaches and unfortunately, limited resources and supplies. For couples in love, it is the perfect romantic destination, but for Sandy, the only wedding planner on this remote island seven miles off the coast of Puerto Rico, it”s all business as she manages strict schedules, large crews, and endlessly complex details. With the inherent obstacles of this tropical paradise, Sandy and her small “Weddings in Vieques” team (including her husband, SWAT team commander-turned-wedding-staffer Bill) must rely on vendors who set their watches to the unpredictable and usually lackadaisical “Island Time,” while praying for the mercy of not only Mother Nature, but often her demanding brides-to-be.

Each week, Sandy tries to pull off the impossible for two couples, sometimes on the same day. Whether she”s scrambling for limited supplies, rushing bridesmaids to the emergency room, ordering dramatic last-minute helicopter arrivals, or designing intricate parade floats, Sandy and team never rest until each and every couple gets the wedding of their dreams.

