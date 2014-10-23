TLC is reevaluating “Honey Boo Boo” in response to Mama June reportedly dating a convicted child molester

According to TMZ, Mama June has begun seeing a guy who just served 10 years for molesting one of her relatives. Upon hearing the news, a TLC rep says: “TLC is not currently in production on 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.' We are very concerned about this new information and are reassessing the future of the series.”

“CSI” trims Season 15 from 22 to 18 episodes

CBS made the move after finding it had too much programming for its Sunday at 10 pm timeslot this season, including “CSI: Cyber” and Vince Gilligan's “Battle Creek.”

Jerry Seinfeld reunites with “Seinfeld”s” Michael Richards

Watch Richards play the president of Crackle, the company behind Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” “We thought: Who would be a good insane, pompous, power-mad president of Crackle?” says Seinfeld. “Who”s good at playing someone who has absolutely no power, but thinks they”re the czar of the universe? And that”s when I thought of Michael.”

CMT orders “Party Down South 2”

The spinoff will be set in Biloxi, Mississippi, debuting Nov. 20.

Kyle Chandler”s Netflix series gets a title”: Watch the trailer for “Bloodline”

The adult sibling drama from the creators of “Damages” also co-stars

Linda Cardellini, Ben Mendelsohn, Enrique Murciano, Sam Shepard, Sissy Spacek and Jacinda Barrett.

“Grey”s Anatomy” promotes Kelly McCreary to series regular

Meredith Grey”s half-sister, Dr. Maggie Pierce, will be a regular fixture on the ABC drama.

Louis CK crashes “Between Two Ferns” with Zach Galifianakis and Brad Pitt

Watch Louis CK's rude interruption.