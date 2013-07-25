TLC return with new album featuring Lil Mama, Lady Gaga and Ne-Yo

TLC is back.

For real. Sort of.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins are reuniting with producer/mentor L.A. Reid to record four brand new songs for an as-yet-untitled collection.

While co-founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes passed away in 2002, rapper Lil Mama will be featured on the album’s new material, and will perform with TLC at their July 27 reunion show at the Mixtape Festival in Hershey Park, PA.

She’ll also portray Lopes in a VH1 original movie about the bestselling trio.

The new collection will feature all the group’s ’90s hits, in addition to new material, including “Posh Life,” produced and co-written by “CrazySexyCool” vet Dallas Austin and Lady Gaga.

Another track, “Meant To Be,” was written by Ne-Yo and will be heard in the upcoming VH1 movie “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” The movie stars KeKe Palmer (“Akeelah & The Bee”) as Chilli, Drew Sidora (“Step Up”) as T-Boz, and Lil Mama as Left Eye.

The album will be released on October 15, while VH1 will air “The TLC Story” on October 21.

In their heyday, TLC sold 65 million albums worldwide and become the best-selling female group in music history.

“For ten years we have been mourning the death of our sister Lisa, and although we have discussed the option of bringing in someone to perform with us, it never felt right at the time,” says Chilli. “Watching Lil Mama on the set of our movie ‘CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story’ reminded us of Lisa’s spirit, and, for the first time since her passing, we felt everything come together in an organic way.” “Lil Mama’s authentic style, although very different from Lisa’s, got our creative juices flowing,” added T-Boz. By bringing her in, we will continue to keep TLC’s music alive for a new generation of fans. We are thrilled to be writing this new chapter in the TLC story.” “Lisa Lopes was a one-of-kind performer who cannot be replaced,” says Lil Mama. “I am grateful to Chilli and T-Boz for the confidence they had in me to portray her in the film and to invite me to perform and record with them and pay tribute to her incredible talent.” “It gives me great pleasure to welcome TLC back into the LaFace/Epic Records family,” Reid said in a press release. “TLC is still the most important girl band of all time.”

Watch the trailer for “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” here:



What do you think about the new TLC project? Can Lil Mama possibly fill the shoes of Lisa Lopes?