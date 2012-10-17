TNT picks up Frank Darabont’s ‘L.A. Noir’ and releases first images

TNT has given a series order to the Frank Darabont drama project formerly known as “L.A. Noir.”

Based on the book “L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America”s Most Seductive City” by John Buntin, the currently untitled project is the latest spin on the clash between the Los Angeles Police Department and the forces of organized crime led by mobster Mickey Cohen.

The pilot was written and directed by Darabont in his first project since parting ways with AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Darabont has brought a long a number of old “Walking Dead” pals, including Jon Bernthal, as LAPD cop Joe Teague, and Jeffrey DeMunn as mob squad head Hal Morrison. The cast also includes Neal McDonough, Milo Ventimiglia, Jeremy Strong, Alexa Davalos, Pihla Viitala and, adding continuity with the similar “L.A. Confidential,” Ron Rifkin. The pilot also guest stars Simon Pegg.

Thus far, TNT has only ordered six episodes for the drama, which is executive produced by Darabont, Michael DeLuca and Elliot Webb.

“This series is an intense, exciting drama that takes viewers back to a truly fascinating time in the history of Los Angeles,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “Frank Darabont, Michael De Luca and Elliott Webb have delivered an outstanding opening episode that evokes the time and place in stunning detail. Together with a pitch-perfect ensemble cast and top-notch production crew, they have woven an engrossing tale of heroism in the face of greed and corruption. We”re very excited to be working with such talented storytellers in bringing this project to life.”

Check out the first two stills for the drama above and below.