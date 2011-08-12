TNT renews ‘Leverage’ for a fifth season

With its audience still growing in its current fourth season, “Leverage” has been renewed for a fifth season of capers on TNT.

Because of TNT’s season-splitting strategy, here’s how the future breaks down for “Leverage”:

The drama is still airing episodes for the first half of its fourth season, with the summer finale airing on August 28. “Leverage” will then return in November and December for the second half of its fourth season. The 15-episode fifth season, the newly ordered one, will premiere in the summer of 2012.

“While many shows decline in their second, third or fourth seasons, ‘Leverage’ has defied the odds and continued to climb,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “More and more viewers are discovering this weekly joy ride through wonderfully complex schemes and con games, all brought to life through smart writing, sharp directing and a terrific cast.”

This summer, “Leverage” has averaged 4.8 million viewers, a 10 percent increase over the audience for the third season, while also boasting increases among young viewers.

“Leverage,” which premiered in 2008, stars Timothy Hutton, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf and Aldis Hodge.

TNT has had a busy summer of original programming and “Leverage” follows in the footsteps of “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Falling Skies” and “Franklin & Bash” in earning renewals. Thus far, the only official casualty on TNT’s slate is the beloved “Men of a Certain Age,” though several of the network’s originals are still awaiting pickups for additional seasons.

