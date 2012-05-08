TNT sends David E. Kelley’s star-studded ‘Monday Mornings’ to series

TNT had ordered a 10-episode first season for the new medical drama “Monday Mornings” from David E. Kelley and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Formerly titled “Chelsea General,” “Monday Mornings” will premiere in the summer of 2013 on TNT.

Although the title has changed, “Monday Mornings” is still set at the fictional Chelsea General Hospital in Portland and focuses on the lives of the various surgeons there. The title refers to the weekly morbidity and mortality conference, in which doctors discuss the week’s complications and errors. If you’ve watched “Grey’s Anatomy,” you know the drill, though this particular property is based on Gupta’s book.

Series stars include Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Jamie Bamber, Jennifer Finnigan, Bill Irwin, Keong Sim, Sarayu Rao and Emily Swallow.

“‘Monday Mornings’ is a superb drama brought to life with passion by a gifted ensemble cast and some of the best creative minds working in television today,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “David, Sanjay and their team have given us an outstanding addition to TNT”s stable of high-profile dramas, and we”re very proud to have it on the network.”

Kelley wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by “The West Wing” and “Boston Legal” veteran Bill D’Elia. Kelley, D’Elia and Gupta will all serve as executive producers.