Tobey Maguire Joins Kate Winslet in Jason Reitman’s ‘Labor Day’

#Tobey MaGuire #Labor Day
07.11.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Tobey Maguire is going into “Labor.”

The actor is joining “Labor Day,” the upcoming film from “Juno” and “Up in the Air” director Jason Reitman.

Maguire is joining Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin and J.K. Simmons in the star-studded film, Deadline reports.

In the film, 13-year-old Henry lives some life lessons and grows up over a five-day Labor Day weekend. Maguire plays Henry as an adult, and will also narrate. 

Reitman is directing and adapted the script from the Joyce Maynard book.  Brooke Smith, Gattlin Griffith, and Brighid Fleming also star.

The film starts shooting later this summer in Massachusetts.

Maguire, best known for playing Spider-Man in the three Sam Raimi-directed films, will soon be seen in “The Details” and alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tobey MaGuire#Labor Day
TAGSJASON REITMANKATE WINSLETLABOR DAYTOBEY MAGUIRE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP