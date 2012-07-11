Tobey Maguire Joins Kate Winslet in Jason Reitman’s ‘Labor Day’

Tobey Maguire is going into “Labor.”

The actor is joining “Labor Day,” the upcoming film from “Juno” and “Up in the Air” director Jason Reitman.

Maguire is joining Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin and J.K. Simmons in the star-studded film, Deadline reports.

In the film, 13-year-old Henry lives some life lessons and grows up over a five-day Labor Day weekend. Maguire plays Henry as an adult, and will also narrate.

Reitman is directing and adapted the script from the Joyce Maynard book. Brooke Smith, Gattlin Griffith, and Brighid Fleming also star.

The film starts shooting later this summer in Massachusetts.

Maguire, best known for playing Spider-Man in the three Sam Raimi-directed films, will soon be seen in “The Details” and alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.”