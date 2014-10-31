‘Today’ recreates ‘SNL’ for Halloween

10.31.14 4 years ago

“Today” recreates “SNL” for Halloween
Not only did “Today” do their own version of the opening credits, but its stars dressed up as “Wayne”s World,” Spartan Cheerleaders, It”s Pat and Blues Brothers. Also, Kenan Thompson made a cameo as Al Roker.

“The McCarthys” has a lackluster debut
The freshman comedy appears to have delivered CBS” worst ratings in the 18-49 demo.

“The Vampire Diaries” flashing back to 2009
Elena, Caroline and Bonnie are going back to high school for the midseason finale. PLUS: About last night”s final scene.

Mama June”s oldest daughter breaks down in talking about her mom”s child molester boyfriend
“She let him get around Alana and Lauryn (Pumpkin) knowing that she is going to get the kids taken away, why? Why let him?,” said Anna Cardwell. PLUS: Sugar Bear and Uncle Poodle are upset they're not getting any more “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” money.

Around The Web

TAGShere comes honey boo boosaturday night liveThe McCarthysTHE VAMPIRE DIARIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP