“Today” recreates “SNL” for Halloween

Not only did “Today” do their own version of the opening credits, but its stars dressed up as “Wayne”s World,” Spartan Cheerleaders, It”s Pat and Blues Brothers. Also, Kenan Thompson made a cameo as Al Roker.

“The McCarthys” has a lackluster debut

The freshman comedy appears to have delivered CBS” worst ratings in the 18-49 demo.

“The Vampire Diaries” flashing back to 2009

Elena, Caroline and Bonnie are going back to high school for the midseason finale. PLUS: About last night”s final scene.

Mama June”s oldest daughter breaks down in talking about her mom”s child molester boyfriend

“She let him get around Alana and Lauryn (Pumpkin) knowing that she is going to get the kids taken away, why? Why let him?,” said Anna Cardwell. PLUS: Sugar Bear and Uncle Poodle are upset they're not getting any more “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” money.