“Tom and Jerry” carries a racism warning on Amazon Prime

The streaming service”s “Tom and Jerry: The Complete Second Volume” carries this warning: “Tom and Jerry shorts may depict some ethnic and racial prejudices that were once commonplace in American society. Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today.”

Fox yanks the Tuesday edition of “Utopia”

The struggling reality show will now only air on Fridays, with Fox replacing the Tuesday edition with the 2nd season of “Masterchef Junior.”

Dana Delany to play Billy Crystal”s wife on FX

Delany has joined the cast of “The Comedians.”

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher welcome a baby girl

The couple”s daughter was born on Tuesday.