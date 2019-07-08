Getty Image

Warning: An Avengers: Endgame spoiler or two may be suggested below.

Tom Brady often finds himself roasted over his outfits and haircuts, and he has seemingly decided to join the game over the past few weeks, recently enjoying a chuckle by posting an image of himself with retired rival Peyton Manning, and now he’s cracking a nerd joke. Brady’s watched Avengers: Endgame (or so we hope), and he tweeted an image of himself wearing a replica of Tony Stark’s version of the Infinity Gauntlet with the following caption: “Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year.”

Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCrB20KTIW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2019

What does it mean? Well, I’m obviously no football expert, but the New England Patriots QB must be making a reference to “snapping” the ball to ultimate effect. To dust the real bad guys? I’ve got no real skin in this game, only to hope that this photo won’t somehow lead to another DeflateGate. God help us all if that happens, and someone near to me just cracked a Julian Edelman/Ant-Man joke that I shall not repeat. And Patriots fans are here for this, whatever Brady is truly hoping to communicate by becoming one with geeks. (Lots of responses are about Thanos, not Iron Man, of course.)