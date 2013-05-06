Tom Cruise accepts ‘Mission Impossible 5,’ but will Chris McQuarrie join him?

I have a feeling every day is a big day for Tom Cruise.
Still, announcing a fifth film in any star-driven franchise is an uncommon thing, and especially coming off of what was, both commercially and critically, one of the strongest entries in the entire series. Tom Cruise has managed to reinvent the franchise film after film, and each time, it’s been something different and something fresh. That’s almost impossible to pull off, so I guess the title is appropriate.
Skydance, the financing partner headed up by David Ellison, has become Paramount’s version of Legendary Pictures, and they’re attached to co-produce this with Cruise, who is ultimately calling the shots on the series. Word so far has been that Christopher McQuarrie will be writing and directing, especially since his collaboration with Cruise on “Valkyrie” and “Jack Reacher” went so well, and that makes sense. Deadline repeated the rumor in today’s reporting about the deal.
Right now, the biggest question I have about a fifth film is whether or not they’ll bring Paula Patton and Jeremy Renner back as members of Cruise’s team. Simon Pegg, who joined the series in part three, got promoted to a field agent in “Ghost Protocol,” and it felt like the chemistry between all of the members of the team really clicked in this last movie. There was such an important character beat about trust played out at the end of the film that it would be a shame if they just threw that out the window as they’ve done between all of the other movies.
The other thing that complicates today’s news in the Hollywood Reporter about how McQuarrie just made a deal to write and direct “Ice Station Zebra,” a remake of the Rock Hudson action film. It was a monster hit when it was released, and it’s become a cult item over time. My favorite weird footnote about the film is the rumor that Howard Hughes became obsessed with it during his weirdo “locked in a hotel room in Las Vegas” years. It’s one of those films that has not aged terribly well, but it could be great source material for a new movie, and McQuarrie certainly seems like the right guy for it.
So which films takes precedent? Cruise has forty or fifty films in development at any given time, and McQuarrie remains a highly in-demand writer even if “Jack Reacher,” which is also rumored to be getting a sequel, didn’t exactly set the domestic box-office on fire.
However it works out, I hope “Mission: Impossible 5” turns out to offer up another fresh and interesting take on the spy classic.
“Jack Reachers” is on DVD and Blu-ray now.
Overall Jack Reacher felt like a misfire, but Valkyrie proves that there’s juice in this collaborative team. We agree with you Drew that M:I 4 was a great reinvent, so if they can emulate that and add a dose of new faces/fresh conflict, that would be outstanding
I really hope this is more of a sequel to MI:4 rather then just another entry in the franchise. MI:4 just got it right, big action great humour, great casting. I really love the tone and feel that Brad Bird gave the series,and would be VERY disappointed if they moved it away from what was obviously a winning formula.
REACHER made $80 million domestic and something like $218 million ww from a supposedly $60 million budget. Not bad for a first effort. Looking forward for another team oriented MI movie. And Michelle Monaghan, even if I wasn’t sure if they were together or not at the end. Was he stalking her??
Write a comment…REACHER made $80 million domestic and something like $218 million ww from a supposedly $60 million budget. Not bad for a first effort. Looking forward for another team oriented MI movie. And Michelle Monaghan, even if I wasn’t sure if they were together or not at the end. Was he stalking her??
For M:I5, I also hope they keep the team intact. The Renner character’s storyline was really the heart of the drama in the film.
I watched Ice Station Zebra recently and I think it still holds up as a solid thriller and one of the best sub movies. The politics driving the story are still current. Drew, why do you think it hasn’t dated well?
I love Motion Captured and Drew’s news and reviews, but unfortunately he rarely responds to questions.
For example, I asked how the post 3D conversion of Star Trek 2 looked as it wasn’t mentioned (as far as I could see) in his review. No response.
I think he writes his stuff and moves on. The only time I see him respond is when someone writes a critical comment.
Again, no disrespect meant. Just an observation about a disappointing aspect to an otherwise highly readable column.
Thanks for the reply. It’s a mild complaint of mine as well. I really like Drew’s even-handed approach but wish there was more interaction within the column.
Thanks for the reply on the Star Trek question Drew.
I realise you have a tonne of work on at any one time, but your interaction is always a bonus!
Hi Drew, thanks for the reply.
I know when I watch an older film, I remind myself that the pacing will definitely be more deliberate. That is definitely the case with Zebra. I like the film for the performances of Borgnine and McGoohan especially. It’s very much his “Prisoner” persona. It certainly is stage-bound in the Arctic scenes but all the sub drama is good in my opinion. I think you’ll like it if given another chance.
That said, Zebra has a great story that I’m sure McQuarrie will turn into a kick-ass techno-thriller!
Maybe Tom can get David Fincher to change his mind or even Oliver Stone who almost did MI:2. Either filmmaker would make for an interesting take on the franchise.
This.
I thought Ghost Protocol was great, but am I the only one who thought MI:3 was the better film? PSH was a fantastic villian and JJ Abrams brought a lot of depth and pathos to the story.
I really liked 3 as well and wouldn’t mind seeing some of those teammembers back. Maggie Q and Jonathan Rhys Meyers were fun. Also, Fishburne. But yeah, I guess Patton, Renner, and Pegg are probably shoe-ins?
MI:3 was completely forgettable to me. All I remember were poorly staged action pieces with shakey-cam.
Ha. Well, Mulderism, I think your feelings on JJ Abrams movies/TV is well documented :)
My reputation precedes me.