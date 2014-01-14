Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt suit up in new ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ image

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise are suiting up for battle.

Cruise’s official Twitter account has revealed a brand-new image from “Edge of Tomorrow,” the forthcoming Doug Liman sci-fi that follows Lt. Col. Bill Cage, a soldier fighting a war against an alien race who develops the ability to travel in a time loop, allowing him to die over and over again and learn more about the aliens’ strengths and weaknesses in the process. Blunt plays Cage’s fellow soldier Rita Vrataski, who previously wielded the power and now teaches Cage how to utilize it properly.

The film is based on the Japanese novel “All You Need Is Kill” by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. After checking out the image below, you can watch the first trailer here.

“Edge of Tomorrow” is slated for release on June 6.