Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski head to space for ‘Horizons’

It is interesting enough to simply report that it looks like Tom Cruise is going to star for Joseph Kosinski in the big-budget PG-13 science-fiction action film “Horizons” for Universal.
But when you look at the decisions surrounding this decision, it’s downright fascinating, and very revealing in terms of studio politics and the overall agendas for what is or isn’t getting made right now.
“Horizons” was originally titled “Oblivion,” and it was set-up while Kosinski was still in production on “TRON: Legacy.” At the time, the buzz was high on Kosinski and his sequel to the 1982 cult hit, and he went around town with his Radical Comics presentation and, in the end, Disney decided that they wanted to be in the Kosinski business in a big way. That appears to be a decision they have since reversed, but I think it says less about Kosinski than it does about Disney right now, and in a sort of off-handed way, I think it says a lot about what we can expect from “John Carter Of Mars”.
After all, when Disney says that they’re letting “Horizons” go in turn-around because they weren’t comfortable making a PG-13 action film, I don’t think that’s untrue. They seem to be focused on making their films skew younger and younger right now, and while they’re certainly comfortable with adventure films like the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, those walk a fine line in how rough they’re willing to play. And while “TRON: Legacy” did eventually break $400 million at the worldwide box-office, it was a preposterously expensive film for Disney, and I’m guessing that if the Disney team was asked to make that decision again now, knowing what they know, they wouldn’t do it again. I’ve been hearing for a while that “John Carter” is being played much younger, more as an adventure, toning down many of the more extreme elements of the Burroughs series.
Meanwhile, Universal took a lot of heat for pulling the plug on Guillermo Del Toro’s “At The Mountains Of Madness,” and at the time they cited the R rating as a real problem for them. They were excited at the prospect of making a Tom Cruise genre film, but they just couldn’t commit to doing it with the full R. Now, with “Horizons,” they get to make a big Tom Cruise movie, they get the PG-13, and they get to see if Joseph Kosinski is the next David Fincher, making a debut with a disappointing franchise film before moving on to more interesting personal work.
These are interesting times for the industry, and we’re seeing all of the studios try to figure out what identity they want to have in these shifting, difficult moments, and how they’re going to try to serve their audiences.
Tom Cruise, whatever people may think of him as a person, is one hell of an actor. Never lazy, always watchable. Me, I watch movies for the characters; I could care less about the actor’s personal life… unless it is completely reprehensible, then you just can’t find any positives for supporting them. He jumped on a couch a few years ago. Big deal.
As curious as I am about this movie (I liked Tron:Legacy) I still wish Mountains would be going ahead first.
agree, he never phones it in and is always a commanding screen presence
I welcome this news. Some out there really piled on Kosinski to an extent that bothered me. I think there are things in Legacy to like and reflective of his talents.
In that case THE AVENGERS will be a PG movie. I knew Disney buying Marvel was a bad thing. I really feel sorry for the Avengers movie. Fans are gonna be pissed.
Wait. They’re toning “John Carter” down?! This is bullshit. I just need to have one look at what Dejah Thoris will look like and I’ll decide.
All the diverse Races of Barsoom played by bland Caucasians, no telepathy (so sayeth Chabon), the incomparable Princess of Helium ignobly revealed nude on HBO, the whole thing played down – not just to an acceptable PG13, but to PG? I’m sure Stanton will pull off a decent adventure ‘flick’ with some wonderful images, but my hope beyond hopes is that this incarnation of John Carter could somehow be stopped, and the 80+ year shield that has long protected a classic from onscreen mangling could save those of us who care once more.
Even worse is that, if it scores, we’ll have to watch Disney dismantle the daring religious themes of ‘Gods of Mars’, with nary a swordfight-knee-deep-in-blood to soften the blow.