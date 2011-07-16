Tom Cruise confirmed to play Jack Reacher in ‘One Shot’

Tom Cruise to play ex-cop-turned-drifter-vigilante Jack Reacher in “One Shot,” based on the best-selling novel series by Lee Child (the pen name of Jim Grant), according to Deadline.com.

In “One Shot,” Reacher is on the tail of an elusive sniper, only to find out there’s more than meets the eyes once the gunman is captured.

The film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie (The “Usual Suspects” scribe who also wrote the Cruise film “Valkyrie” a few years back).

Don Granger and Cruise will produce for Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions. “One Shot” is expected to shoot in Pittsburgh in the fall.

Cruise is currently shooting the musical “Rock of Ages,” and also recently signed on to star in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sci-fi film “Oblivion” at Universal.

He’ll next be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”