Tom Cruise confirmed to play Jack Reacher in ‘One Shot’

Tom Cruise to play ex-cop-turned-drifter-vigilante Jack Reacher in “One Shot,” based on the best-selling novel series by Lee Child (the pen name of Jim Grant), according to Deadline.com.
In “One Shot,” Reacher is on the tail of an elusive sniper, only to find out there’s more than meets the eyes once the gunman is captured.
The film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie (The “Usual Suspects” scribe who also wrote the Cruise film “Valkyrie” a few years back).
Don Granger and Cruise will produce for Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions. “One Shot” is expected to shoot in Pittsburgh in the fall.
Cruise is currently shooting the musical “Rock of Ages,” and also recently signed on to star in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sci-fi film “Oblivion” at Universal.
He’ll next be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”
I want to reenact the scene from Inglorious Basterds of Hitler slamming his fist on the table and screaming, “NIEN, NIEN, NIEN, NIEN, NIEN!”
PLEASE!!! Let’s just start with the fact that Jack Reacher is 6 ft 5 in., 250 lbs, 50 inch chest, naturally strong, not enhanced. He is not a talker, stoic and menacing looking. Need I say more? Why? Why do they want to kill this franchise before it starts?!
I couldn’t agree more. I’m only a casual fan of the books, and even I think this is a bonehead move.
Word, word, word. Nothing against Mr. Cruise- I like him, just not any near what Reacher has been described as in every single book. It’s a huge reason for his attidude, confidence and even in how people react to him. It CAN NOT be written of as just a persona (sp?). Bah….
Absolutely agree, was just saying to my wife, “Tell me the wors possible candidate to play Jack Reacher who is 6’5″, 230+ pounds, body like a laborer, weathered from milatary service and life on the road, and an all around ‘I don’t ever want to mess with this guy’ look”. When I said Tom Cruise is confirmed for the role, her only response was “Really? Has the team making this movie even read the books?” Note to Lee Child, I hope you made a boat load selling the movie rights, because your loyal readers will be boycotting this movie due to horrific casting!
Da plane! Da plane!
Tom Cruise? You’ve got to be kidding! Haven’t they read the books? Don’t they realize that a big part of Reacher’s charisma stems from his size? How in the world can anyone imagine Tom Cruise in the role. Didn’t the author have any say at all?
From what I heard lee child is on board with this…
Money talks, nobody walks.
Damn! So wrong on soooooooo many levels. This is a huge disappointment for those that have been waiting for a movie. Too add to the list of wrongs, Jack Reacher is not handsome. He says so himself in almost every book.
Why? Tom Cruise can’t possible meet the physical description. As a long time fan of the books this makes no sense.
There are a whole lot of book fans who will find this a laughable choice. Tom Cruise, really? He doesn’t fit the profile at all. What were they smoking when they came up with this idea?
Did any of you guys see Collateral? Tom Cruise can be menacing if the material calls for it…Give it a chance.
“Cillateral”? I guess Cruise can be menacing – when he’s channeling John Travolta.
.
Seriously – you could use CGI to put Travolta in over Cruise and use the original soundtrack, and you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.
.
Except that it would be more believable.
Who would YOU cast in this?
They clearly want a franchise and Cruise is a huge name that will draw in non-fans of the books.
How about Gerrard Butler or Liam Neesom
Duane Johnson. It’s such a perfect fit it’s not even funny.
Ray Stevenson he was awesome on HBO’s Rome.
Ray Stevenson
I also agree Ray Stevenson would be my first pick
gerard butler definetly. he is young enough to make a series and still be believeable til the end. ruggedly handsome,but has a rough edge.
Duane Johnson without a doubt
Duane Johnson is Samoan…how does he fit the bill? Ray Stevenson all the way!
Don’t see it, I’m afraid! Someone like Kevin Durand would work better physically, tho he probably doesnt provide the crowd pull factor at this point in his career. Maybe even Brendan Frazer?
No way will Tom Cruise fit the shoes of Jack Reacher! I’m a big fan of the books and was keen to see them on film but with Cruise on board I don’t think I bother!
Alright, I needed a good laugh. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard of. The books say Reacher is 6’5 not 5’6 and that he is very intimidating. Tom Cruise couldn’t intimidate anything, in fact I would laugh at him. The whole notion of this is hysterical. It is just amazing what scripts Tom Cruise and his over inflated ego can buy. Gee what will Tom Cruise kill next.
Alright, I needed a good laugh. This is the most ridiculous thing that I have ever heard of. The books say that Reacher is 6’5 not 5’6 and that he is very intimidating. Tom Cruise couldn’t intimidate anything, in fact, I would laugh at him. The whole notion of this is hysterical. It is just amazing what scripts Tom Cruise and his inflated ego can buy. I certainly won’t waste time seeing this, I believe this has already ruined the thoughts of the author and novels for me. They should have chosen an appropriate actor to play the part.
Oh, sorry everyone. I accidently thought I erased one and ended up posting 2. SORRY.
This just cant be happening. This must be the biggest casting brainfart in the history of filmmaking. I am a huge fan of the books and in no way is Tom Cruise and Jack Reacher even the slightest comparable. I had been looking forward to a movie, but wont even bother to see it with Cruise in the lead.
No. No. No. Jack Reacher is supposed to be tall!!! Definitely NOT five foot whatever that Cruise is. This is terrible casting. I dint think Cruise cam pull off the character at all.
a choice both laughable and disgusting. could have been the beginning of a really good movie run, but now it will be a joke. idiots.
Would they have cast Don Knotts if he were alive? BOYCOTT THIS MASSIVE BLUNDER!
Just a suggestion off the top of my head: Armie Hammer??? He’s the perfect height at 6 ft 5 in and he has the physical attributes of Reacher as well. He was impressive in The Social Network and could really be a badass in the Reacher franchise.
IMO, Armie Hammer at a fresh-faced 25 is every bit as implausibly Jack Reacher — the guy has to have believably had a full and decorated military career under his belt, as well as at least some period of drifting — as Tom Cruise is. If they were shooting the Reacher prequel first, Hammer might be OK. They’re not, though… The perfect Reacher is gonna be 40-ish…
-Daniel
Cruise was second choice. They wanted Peter Dinklage but he’ll be busy shooting Season 2 of Game of Thrones.
I agree with everyone above, this is seriously bad casting. I don’t remember One Shot having any flashbacks to Reacher in kindergarten, which is the only way I’d buy Cruise in the role.
Ok I figured out how they plan to fix the size and menacing problems. Except for Tom, the rest of the cast will be midgets! Thats the only way it could work!!!
I always thought a beefed up Liev Schriber would have been a great shout. He has the height, and the feel of age and experience. The Rock is a good call but does not have age/wisdom that Schrieber would bring.
From the previous Motion Captured article: Lee Child himself had this to say about Cruise… “Reacher’s size in the books is a metaphor for an unstoppable force, which Cruise portrays in his own way.” To disagree with the creator is childish, and sadly, quite silly. Adults should step down from their fanboy-high-horse and move on. Cruise is in and your fantasy is out.
Wow. That’s what your whole argument is based on? One quote from Lee Childs where he’s obviously playing nice politically? Pretty weak. If you haven’t noticed, 99% of people agree that this is just flat out dumb. And we don’t have to assuage Cruise’s massive ego.
Are they gonna put the little dip shit on stilts?
hilarious casting
Lee Child doesn’t want to torpedo the first film adaptation of his work and I’m sure there might be even be a lawsuit if he raises too much of a ruckus. Tom Cruise is a comically inappropriate choice, but they’re just going to take a successful series and try to turn it into James Bond. It’s happened before (Jason Bourne comes to mind). Heck, I can even site Eragon among many books that were optioned and then radically changed to fit the Hollywood machine. *shrug*
Lee Childs says the height, weight, physical appearance thing is a metaphor…but have a feeling he was brought on board with the Cruise choice simply because it was part of the deal…or no movie. How could the author say the physical isn’t important when so much of this and other Reacher books use the height, weight, physical bearing of the man as an important element. For those of us who’ve been reading Mr. Childs Reacher novels, it’s going to be very difficult thinking of Cruise as Reacher, no matter how good an actor Cruise is. Sad that the casting was driven by name recognition; box office pull.
Having read five of the books, Cruise does not come to mind as an obviouse choice for Reacher. HOWEVER, having read Baum’s Wizard of Oz books I don’t think of Judy Garland, nor do I think of Clarke Gable as Butler; William Powell as Nick Charle; Sean Connery as James Bond; Micheal Keaton as Batman or Elijah Wood as Frodo ( for God’s sake!). But you know what, those films work, and some of them are absolute classics. The film industry has been adapting books into films since the very beginning- isn’t it time we stopped bitching about casting choices? To imply that Lee Childs is willing to demote his artistic creations for the sake of a Hollywood movie is total tripe. He knows what he created and to argue with that is a little silly.
Next for Tom Cruise: taking over for the equally miscast Tyler Perry as Dr. Alex Cross.
I would have cast Liam Neeson. He could play Jack Reacher perfectly. Not to mention he’s 6’5. I was going to say David Morse but I didn’t realize he was almost 60 years old!
I was thinking Liam Neesom also. He is a great actor, popular and yes he is 6’5. I was also thinking Hugh Laurie, he is great also. He is 6’3 and also immensely popular. I also thought about Oscar winner Colin Firth. Wow, he is exceptionally talented, popular and is 6’2 inches tall. I mean there are so many better actors they could have been chosen. There are actors more gifted and talented than Cruise. Cruise is not as gifted an actor as everyone thinks he is. There are others much more gifted. He has just worked with the director 2 other times before and he works for Paramount. Those are basically the major reasons he was chosen. Those really aren’t good reasons. They should have chosen the best actor for the job.
hey Americans can you read???? Jack Reacher is an absolutly different character!!! why don’t you create just a good film from an excelent book??? Everything is about money!! boaaa!!!
Terrible casting with Tom as Jack Reacher. I really enjoy the books but will never see any movies with Tom as Reacher!!!!!
Only person I think would be a better Reacher than Cruise is Danny Devito!
Jack Reacher is over 6 feet tall, 250 lbs., How does Cruise fit the role at well under 6 feet. Use Dwayne Johnson
Just go the whole hog and cast Justin Bieber!! Absolutely ridiculous. Reacher is giant, not a dwarf with a big ego. Lee Child you’ve sold out, this has just ruined Reacher for me. If you’ve got any brains you’ll convince them to change actor, or at least use CGI to morph Tiny Tommy into the right proportions!!!!
KENT, I AGREE 100% — How in the world could Lee Child let this happen, so he’s sold rights but come on… Cruise doesn’t need any more notoriety and he’s conquered the Mission Impossible roles but come on, give a real contender the role for this series… Fans who don’t know this series and the character will be brainwashed stupidly by his marquee draw. It’s unfair to have 5’7″ dark haired Tom Cruise play this ‘All-American’ Hero who’s 6’5″, blonde with a brother to match and has the finesse of the ‘silent believable man for all seasons’… I will stick with the books and will not pay to see this in theatres. Not every role is for Tom Cruise… Liam Neeson has the characteristics for this, even Daniel Craig though he’s shorter than 6’5″.
In one word ‘ridiculous’. Perhaps they will go ‘Alan Ladd’ and have him standing on a box or everyone else in a ditch!
If they must go all Hollywood on Lee Child’s character then at least choose someone like Hugh Jackman.