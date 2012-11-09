Tom Cruise dons power-armor in first ‘All You Need Is Kill’ image

Tom Cruise is armoring up in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “All You Need is Kill.”

In an action-sci-fi twist on the “Groundhog Day,” Cruise plays a futuristic warrior named Bill Cage, who must relive the same battle against an alien invasion force over and over again. With each incarnation, Cage — and his companion Rita (Emily Blunt) — get better and better at fighting the aliens known as The Mimics.

And he has a pretty nifty-looking suit of armor to help him out.

Take a look at Cruise in the film:

As you can see, Cruise is decked out in a heavy-looking exo-armor that looks like a primitive take on “Iron Man” or a lighter version of Ripley’s power loader from “Aliens.” It’s unclear how much of “Kill” will feature him in the outfit, but it will no doubt help him battle some nasty E.T.s.

The film, based on the Japanese novel of the same name, is from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity,” “Jumper”) is directing. It also stars Bill Paxton, and Jonas Armstrong (BBC TV”s “Robin Hood”).

Cruise is on an action/sci-fi kick of late. Before he dons the heavy metal for “Kill,” the actor will first crack some skulls as the title character in Christopher McQuarrie’s “Jack Reacher” in December, and will then be seen in another sci-fi film, “Oblivion,” along with Olga Kurylenko, and Morgan Freeman. That film opens April 12, 2013.

“All You Need is Kill” will open March 14, 2014.

What do you think of Tom Cruise’s new look?