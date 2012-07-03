Tom Cruise kicks butt and drives real fast, but is he ‘Jack Reacher’?

One of things I was sorry to have missed at CinemaCon this spring was the Paramount presentation for “Jack Reacher,” if only because I wanted to see for myself what’s being done with one of my favorite ongoing characters in current fiction.
After all, I’ve written several times already about my hesitations involving Tom Cruise playing the role of Jack Reacher. First and foremost, he’s just plain physically wrong for the character as he exists in the books. Reacher is an ape, a huge guy, well over six feet tall, and in almost every book that Lee Child has written about him, there’s at least one moment where Reacher’s size plays a part in the handling of a situation. I spent at least a year stumping for Dwayne Johnson to play the part, and I think Joseph Manganiello would also have made a logical and interesting choice.
But let’s set aside questions of scale. Can Tom Cruise step in and play the character anyway? Based on the trailer that Paramount released today, I think that question no longer matters, because whatever the movie is… and it could end up being a lot of fun… it’s not the Jack Reacher that exists on the page. Two minutes of footage proved conclusively that they’ve refigured the character so much that it’s just not the same thing anymore. This is “Tom Cruise, moral crusader with a hot car,” and I have ever confidence the film will be entertaining.
Christopher McQuarrie is the writer-director, and I look forward to seeing him do a tough-guy mainstream romp. My biggest fear about hiring Tom Cruise for the part was that his movie star gravity would pull the material out of shape, and there are some choices here that run directly counter to the way Reacher was created. In the books, he took his discharge from military service and hit the road. He travels by bus or by hitchhiking, and he has no plan, no end game in mind, and carries only the clothes on his back. When you see Cruise dressed like a million bucks here and driving a muscle car, it’s obvious that they’ve made Reacher “cool” for the movie, and so this will be a Reacher movie in name only.
Sure, he’s still a white knight who will wade into any fight simply to make sure the right thing is done, and he’s still an ex-investigator, and so I’m guessing the film will follow the same general shape as the book. I just wish they didn’t feel the need to bend the character’s defined nature so much just to get a movie star attached. I shouldn’t be surprised, though. If you want to fully understand how a character as sharply written as Reacher can be changed so much on his way to the screen, just read William Goldman’s “Adventures In The Screen Trade.” Everything he wrote there about working with movie stars is still completely true today.
“Jack Reacher” will drive his big red muscle car into theaters December 21, 2012.
But isn’t it just as likely that Paramount was pressuring both Cruise and McQuarrie to make the Reacher character more like… oh, what’s that billion-dollar franchise character that Tom Cruise plays… Linda Hunt? It’s not for nothing that they gave this movie to a director who, while very well respected in Hollywood, doesn’t have much on his director’s resume and therefore would be more prone to being pushed around by the studio and production company. Tom Cruise wants to make outstanding films; I don’t think he’s necessarily all that concerned with being the Awesome Dude Superhero in every one of them.
Have your read the books? Because if you had, you would realize the point Drew is making by saying that the character they have put on screen in this trailer is NOTHING like the character in the books shows that the studio isn’t attempting to make an actual Jack Reacher movie, but an action movie that capitalizes off of a name brand. Instead of a huge, rugged vagabond, this movie will give us a tiny, stylish pretty-boy. These choices ignore major aspects of character development over the span of the series that will disappoint fans of the books who expect to see a movie based on the books.
It is a legitimate concern. It would be like if they had Rambo come into town dressed like James Bond and driving a souped up car or tricked out van packed to the gills with a full arsenal. Or like if Bond came into town in a rusted out pickup truck and wore plaid and flip flops to work like Lebowski. It totally gets the character wrong in this case.
HAHA. And, if one reads the book, one sees that he does in fact, DRIVE A CAR! And it’s stolen! And he does that ALL THE TIME in most books. Sometimes, he even combs his hair!
@Matthew, it still seems a bit of a stretch overall to go from a tall, muscular manly man to a guy who drives a muscle car and looks like he dresses at Fashionable Male. Of course, if it’s a stolen car, that’s a bit manlier. In reality, while it seems a bit wrong for the image I have in my head for Reacher (although I’ve only read the first book thus far), if they overall get the movie right I’m fine with it. On the surface, it seems like a strange portrayal from what I know of the character.
If those clothes Cruise is wearing as Reacher constitute fashionable to you, you should probably consider a style makeover FAST. this is EXACTLY the cheap clothes that reacher buys somewhere along the line in the book: they are cheap and as basic as clothes can be, so as not to attract any attention, which would be reacher’s goal. he does not look like a hobo or derelict. cruise wears exactly the right haircut: it’s easily manageable – just run your fingers through the hair, you’dre done. it is almost to a t the car he steals in the book to get from a to b. what makes the reacher character as (lamely, I might add) written so tedious is the fact that he is almost SUPERHUMAN and looks the part, too. so the decision NOT to make him a hunk in the movie may stretch artistic liberty, but it makes reacher much more interesting and relatable. if you have a giant fighting five jocks, chances are he will win that fight – the game is rigged from the get go. but if you have a tiny, wiry guy do the same, this is where it gets interesting: how will he pull off the inevitable and make it credible? to me, all the right choices have been made. doesn’t mean it’s gonna be a good film, mind you, but at least it could be interesting.
Interesting that the snippit of the music used in the trailer heavily recalls ‘Mission: Impossible’, particularly ‘M:I-2″. Definitely sells it as a Tom Cruise movie … and not much else at this point.
I mean as someone who hasn’t read any of the Jack Reacher books, I could really care less if it’s true to character. The trailer on it’s own merits was good, not great at least as far as teasers go. A full length more plot heavy one will tell us more. Right now it looks like Tom is doing a version of Ethan Hunt, which I’m fine with, since I love those movies.
Sincere question . . . Why does it bother you that Tom Cruise is physically wrong to play Jack Reacher, yet it would not if they cast an different ethnic groups for characters, ala. Donald Glover for Spider-Man or the like?
At what point does (or should) it matter to audience members? I have a hard time getting around characters that just LOOK wrong or act/sound wrong for the character as presented in the source material. I am not saying that as a racist or as somebody who cannot get over it. It just strikes me a shade inconsistent that you chastised people who had a problem getting over the idea of say Donald Glover for Spider-Man or a similar casting, yet it bothers you that they cast Tom Cruise for Jack Reacher. Why? Short answer, he does not look right for the part.
I could see the argument to be made here that race doesn’t necessarily play into Peter Parker’s story at all. If they nail the nerdy outsider who gets bit by a spider stuff, the Uncle Ben death, and Peter feeling guilty so he takes on the responsibility of being a hero, and said nerdy kid is freed to explore his true wild nature behind the mask, then race doesn’t matter either way. (And this coming from someone who does believe that Peter should be some gawky white kid from Queens.) With Reacher, on the other hand, his physicality is both a big part of the appeal of the character and goes a long way toward defining his personality. That makes for a whole different set of circumstances independent from the race argument.
Because race and physicality are different things. Having Donald Glover play Spiderman would be ok because being white isn’t part of Spiderman’s character, but being a smaller nerdy type is. That’s why it wouldn’t work to have a big guy like Terry Crews or The Rock play Spiderman, it would look totally wrong even in the costume where you couldn’t see the color of his skin.
So the two scenarios aren’t the same.
@Playhouse, I can actually see the point that race doesn’t necessarily play a part in his story. Still, it’s part of his history. Also, to further my point, you can have Tom Cruise, or Jet Li, or somebody like Jackie Chan in his prime do very physical things. So for the sake of argument, and because it is true, you can get around that without resorting to size.
@Saint, they are both parts of the appearance. Peter is a nerdy character. Sure, it changes things a bit if you cast The Rock, for lots of reasons. Still, they are both largely JUST aspects of the physical characterization. The Rock is a bit extreme, however you could have a somewhat chunkier or more muscular kid still be nerdy and the point gets across, right? And in both cases, they only look “wrong” relative to our preconceived notions.
Either way, I think it is a bit inconsistent to not understand how people can find it a little hard to wrap their minds around the possibility of an iconic character being played by an entirely different ethnicity yet is openly hesitant about Tom Cruise playing the role because he’s too short and not physical enough.
To be honest, both scenarios would sort of stump me, although one exists and the other did not. I would classify both as miscast. However, if done right I could easily get over both. It does seem a bit strange to go a bit crazy for one scenario and be entirely non-sympathetic to the other.
FWIW, it also REALLY bothered me in Starship Troopers when they changed Juan Rico from a Philippino to just another white guy. I just like them to actually stick with the story and try to get close to the visual image one gets when reading the source material.
The problem Dave is that you are confusing being able to do physical things with pure physical size or strength. It doesn’t matter if Jet Li or Tom Cruise can jump out a building or beat up a dozen baddies when what is needed is a character who can stand and hold something 8 feet over his head. If you’re 5 foot 6 inches, you’re out of luck. It’s like saying a 6 foot extension cord will do the same job as a 10 foot one….until you need that extra 4 feet.
@Fin, why should that matter? If he can only hold a guy 7 feet over his head, how is that a super huge deal? Or rather, if you are able to overlook a character being from an entirely different ethnic background and appearance, like a Black Spider-Man or a blond-haired Superman or a Caucasian or Asian playing Blade, why is it a difference if the protagonist is not QUITE as tall or bulky?
The point is, it does not meet your expectations, specifically expectations based on a pretty established body of literature. It is not the exact same thing yet it touches on a pretty similar point. In both cases, the depictions would not match your mental image. Hence, there is either an adjustment period OR you find it annoys you. I can get over either different-ethnicity-character OR not-as-big-or-physical. However, it still kind of bothers me. Just like the new Conan is not really as imposing or physically consistent to what the character technically calls for. It might be a great movie (allegedly it’s not, I just haven’t seen it yet), however it would still stick out as something they did not get right.
I really do see what you are saying. I just think it is wrong to be bothered by one and not see where the other side is coming from.
My dad’s read several of these books, and his take is that Reacher’s size is integral because of the way it plays into his personality; he’s the kind of guy that wannabe tough guys will challenge for no reason just because he’s big, big enough that people will point it out. I don’t know if this is part of the books, but I think of some really big imposing guys who are very withdrawn because they want to shy away from that kind of attention.
Both my dad and I are way bigger and more imposing than Tom Cruise (6’1″, 6’2″), but we’re not that big. And nobody has ever gone out of their way to hassle somebody Tom Cruise’s size on the addled logic of “big guy thinks he’s so tough,” which is the sort of thing some really big guys do get bullied with growing up, etc.
It matters because it matters. If race is an integral part of the character, then it too would matter. It’s the reason you don’t have white actors playing slaves in Civil War films. Reacher’s size is an integral part of the character. The character often does things that only someone of his size and strength can do, which would be impossible for someone Cruise’s size to do. Why don’t basketball teams have the 6 foot tall point guard play defense against the 7 foot tall center? Because the foot in height difference matters. You keep saying it only matters because of the perception of my expectations. Well, the expectation is that he’s 6 foot 7 inches or so in the books, and tremendously strong, so by anybodies expectation he is an intimidating guy. Intimidation gets you places being a 5 foot 8 Tom Cruise doesn’t. So yes, when something is as importantly relevant to a character as Reacher’s size is to him, yes it matters. Just like in the movie Glory it was sort of important that the soldiers be, you know, black, to portray the first black regiment to fight for the North, and not be actresses from Cambodia.
@Fin, you could use that for virtually anything you didn’t like about a movie. The extra foot matters in real life. Less so in movies. Although, honestly, I’m not thrilled with Cruise in this role. The question, whether it’s the size and shape of Cruise, or the matter of whether certain ethnicities are important for certain characters, is how much does it matter. In Jack Reacher, it matters. However I think it is still possible for it to work pretty well based on how tough he is (there is more than one way to intimidate, just check out a John Rain novel). Just like Donald Glover could have been awesome in Spider-Man. In this case, it would probably make sense to use smaller guys for the protagonists.
But yes, to some degree in either cases, it matters not just because it matters. It matters because these are stories we have read and internalized and largely go to movies to see a visual manifestation of something we previously to some extent only saw in our minds. Can we (and should we) be able to deal with the differences? Absolutely. Does it still bother me if/when they change details from the source material? Yep. Do I think if they change said details and make an intentional point a/o do an exceptionally great job that it largely ends up being a non-factor? Absolutely. I generally think for casting, unless there is a specific reason or somebody just knocks it out of the proverbial ballpark, you should at least try to cast toward the character’s basic established traits.
I just think Drew is wrong to be entirely dismissive of people who think actors for iconic characters should look more-or-less like the source material shows him, yet to some extent is very critical of Tom Cruise in this role because he does not fit the same description as the books he likes. Is that really all that different?
People are bitching about Tom Cruise being to small for the role but then suggesting other actors who are also not right for the part as Reacher is described in the books. Idris Elba or The Rock? Reacher is a white guy with blond hair and blue eyes. They should have waited a few years and let Chris Hemsworth age into the role.
Remember Collateral, people. He was a badass in that. Give this a chance.
True. It is still a miscast, however I agree Cruise was deceptively good at becoming that character in Collateral. We will just have to wait and see.
Remember when the whole world was up in arms when Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond ?
Let’s wait and see .
Yet Craig looks much more like Bond, as described by Fleming, than any previous iteration.
What Matthew said. I’m just a fan of keeping things as close as possible to the source material, although there are always exceptions.
Daniel Craig does not look like the Bond Fleming described. Fleming said Bond looked like Hoagie Carmichael. Craig does not look like Hoagie Carmichael, but neither do any of the other Bond actors (maybe Timothy Dalton, a bit), so I guess it’s a bit of a wash.
Given the level of Lee CHild’s involvement in this I would say they are keeping pretty close to the material here. Also, he drive a car in ‘One Shot’ and drives cars frequently, it’s not like he has some dumb hitchhiking-only rule. Plus, this book takes place when he is living pretty comfortably on the beach with a babe so it’s likely that informs much of what happens afterward. Also, since they were seriously considering Denzel Washington they were more about tone and commitment to character than actually looking at how Reacher is rendered in the books. As ever, McWeeny does a great job of distilling all of that. BTW to me, the trailer looks like a Reacher movie, and I was SUPER against Cruise’s casting….
Denzel would just seem like a better choice, or taking a cue from an earlier (yet largely unrelated) post, even somebody like The Rock. With Reacher, he is popular yet not ingrained as to what he looks like per se. However, he is a big, tough guy. This might work fine. However, you are starting a series of action movies about a genuine touch guy more akin to John Wayne in my mental image and you are doing so with a short, lean fifty-year-old man. He apparently did well in the last Mission Impossible movie, and he seems to have found the fountain of youth so it might work great. It seems like a strange direction to go though.
Agreed, Dave. However, Cruise can commit to a role more tenaciously than most, so I have faith it will be okay. I was hoping for someone like Kevin Durand, myself, as he has that sort of ‘of’ appearance commonly mentioned about Reacher in the books.
Bottom line, Cruise is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world, so if he decides he wants to attach himself to a Jack Reacher movie, or a Dracula movie or a Dynomutt movie, it’s going to happen.
Just another example of not judging a book by it’s movie. Hopefully the movie will be decent, even if not true to Reacher.
Drew, I’m a big supporter of you, but I have to admit I feel like this is getting a little ridiculous.
1- There’s no context for WHY or HOW Reacher’s driving the car. Maybe he stole it, as has been suggested. An action he’s done several times in the books.
2- What is the deal with the hangup about what he’s wearing? It’s not like he’s in a tux. Looks like a pretty standard-issue work shirt and jeans with a leather jacket. Pretty much what ANY actor/character in a film of this type would be wearing. What? Do you want him to look homeless? Because I never got that impression from the books in this series that I’ve read.
I totally agree that Cruise isn’t physically what is described in the book, but I also am willing to see the film, rather than, what? Two minutes of, ultimately, random footage.
I just feel like you’re sliding into a really weird place with this film. Which saddens me, I always appreciate your objectivity.
I’ve read 4 or 5 of the books (including One Shot) and I saw a test screening of it last month. Let me assure everybody that Reacher still travels by Greyhound and gets his clothes at Goodwill. The muscle car bit is in a car chase (also his driving 2 borrowed cars is in One Shot). People who haven’t read the books to know Reacher’s physical description will have no problem with him in the role.
Happy 50th birthday to Tom Cruise (although it doesn’t seem like happy times). I’m very pleased with the new blu-ray for “Born on the 4rth of July”, which widens the picture and seems more epic than any previous version. A few shots were screwed up but definitely the best video version ever just for the wider picture. But it deserves a “special edition”.
I keep wondering just how much money Tom Cruise needs that he keeps making one crummy flick after another and I saw something today that he’s on yet another set somewhere. I have never cared for him and am surprised that he must still be somewhat of a box office lure but I guess quality has never been much of an issue for him.
I know he tried a few times with a few roles – i.e., Born on the 4th of July. Gave me the shivers as I knew Ron Kovic back in the 1980s and I was astonished that it was Cruise who ended up playing him – still scratching my head over that one.
I don’t go to movie based on favorite fictional characters – always a let down so I just avoid. Although I almost stupidly didn’t watch Sherlock as the Holmes character and books are some of my favorite books – and for the first time ever, a screen version matched my head version of a character. Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch.
But, still I’ll stick to my rule. I wonder if the author had anything to say about this crazy casting choice or if he was just happy to get it made.
Happy to get it made. Authors usually only badmouth adaptations of their work after the movie has come out and the last check has cleared.
So does Jack Reacher go to Mars after the big fight or…?
Seriously, this looks like “Tom Cruise IS a sanitized, easier-to-swallow, viewer-friendly version of Ryan Gosling’s Driver IN ‘Jack Reacher’!” Which at this point gets a “no thanks” from me.
I knew when I heard that Cruise was making this film the only thing related to Jack Reacher was going to be that fact they stole the character name.
This part was so perfect for Idris Elba.
I got the impression from the trailer that maybe Cruise is interested in a more Bourne-like franchist. Something where his size isn’t so much an issue and there’s a lot of hand-to-hand combat and other physical stunts. If so, this is a great series to get involved with as Reacher definitely likes to punch people a lot.
I like Cruise and I like the Reacher books. I think he’s miscast on the surface, but I’m happy to wait and see how the movie turns out.
