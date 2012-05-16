Time’s come for ‘Rock of Ages’: Pour some sugar on Tom Cruise

Nine months ago I was standing on the Sunset Strip. It was in Florida.
That is, the set for the movie make of musical “Rock of Ages” was built in Miami, Fla., note-for-note of the famed rocker row circa the mid ’80s. There’s choppers and crimped hair on the extras, and it’s all very dirty.
So is Tom Cruise, who plays man-child music star Stacee Jaxx in the Adam Shankman-directed flick. His locks are worn long and he’s positively brimming tattoos and shabby furs. He’ll be centerstage of a ensemble that includes co-leads Julianne Hough and Diego Boneta, plus Paul Giamatti, Alec Baldwin, Mary J. Blige and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Shankman guided me and some other journalists through some Stacee footage last year in a trailer off the strip, of the 49-year-old actor playing an early 30s-something sex god with microphone. I am skeptical of “Rock of Ages,” partly because I enjoyed the Broadway show and I’m leery of the scale of this project; I’m also weary of co-opting the music of my youth to force into caricature.
But I will say this: watching tape of Tom Cruise sing in the scene for Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me”? We were all fanning ourselves, more than a little bit.
I’ll be publishing more on the visit to Los Angeles-by-way-of-Miami next week about this same time. Meanwhile, Cruise has been showing up on the pages of W and Playboy this week in promoting his image. Below check out a clip of Cruise’s Stacee Jaxx sing some “Sugar”:
Come on, that sounds terrible. Like slightly above karaoke.
hey, i said nothing about sound yet… more on that later… but that footage is oh-my
“I’m also weary of co-opting the music of my youth to force into caricature.”
Yet you said you enjoyed the stage show…
Katie,
The scene when Tom Cruise sings “Pour Some Sugar on Me” happened in Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, was AWESOME!!!!