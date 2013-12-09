Tom Cruise will return as Jack Reacher for Chris McQuarrie’s ‘Never Go Back’

There were few people more skeptical out the casting of Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher than I was. I wrote about it several times during the production of the film, but when the film finally came out, I found myself won over by Christopher McQuarrie’s excellent script and smart, sleek direction. It is a really good old-school action movie, and while Cruise isn’t the Jack Reacher I see when I read the books, he’s got an intensity that makes up for the physicality.
So when I read that Cruise and McQuarrie, who are currently gearing up for “Mission: Impossible 5,” are now set to develop a sequel to “Jack Reacher,” I am actually excited by the news. I’m a little baffled by the choice of book, though, and this time, my issue has nothing to do with Cruise and whether or not he’s the same size as Reacher.
The books all work fairly well as stand-alone adventures, but there is a larger story being told as well. Over the course of the last few installments in the series of books by Lee Child, Reacher’s been developing a relationship on the phone with Major Susan Turner, the CO who now has the job that Reacher had when he was in the Army. Little by little, he’s been making his way across the country with the plan of taking her to dinner when he finally gets a chance to meet her. In the latest book, “Never Go Back,” Reacher finally reaches the home of the 110th MP, only to find that Turner has been arrested and that he may be in harm’s way as well. It’s a good urgent set-up for a film, but it depends on the slow burn played across those last few books. Part of what I love about Reacher is his patience, and that’s perfectly illustrated by the way he never rushes, even though he knows how much he wants to meet Turner. He’s willing to take his time even for the things he wants the most.
I’ll say this for Cruise. His preposterous intensity is exactly right for Reacher. If you get in his way, he will destroy you. He is merciless when his sense of right and wrong has been offended. McQuarrie gets the character, and as long as he’s involved, I am officially ready for more movies. If he and Cruise start trading back and forth between this and “Mission: Impossible” movies, I would be entirely and completely okay with that.
In the meantime, I look forward to “Mission: Impossible 5” on Christmas day, 2015.
I’m very excited for this news. I watched Jack Reacher last year basically to kill time until the next showing of This is 40 and wound up knocked on my ass by how good it was.
I’ll have to agree. It’s great action movie that I can watch with my dad.
Drew, isn’t it called “Never Go Back”?
Haven’t read it, but apparently lots of fans were disappointed in this one.
Oh man, I haven’t read the books but reading your quick summary on how he slowly, over the course of a few books makes his way toward Turner sounds like it would fit in the slow burn style of the first film like a glove.
Would love to see that develop over a few rounds.
That said, I guess they picked something new (relevant and higher chance people know the name) and a short while ago this sounded like having no chance at a sequel at all.
Very glad to see this news anyway. Reacher was a great suspenseful thriller with excellent action to boot!
Haven’t read the latest two Reacher novels yet, but have read all the rest. This seems like the plot of “One Shot” in that he’s helping someone falsely accused of a crime (I’m assuming she is). I was hoping they’d adapt one of the books that’s more like a modern day western where a whole town is against Reacher. Still I loved the first and am looking forward to however many Cruise makes!
I’m glad they are making a Reacher sequel though I’m a little surprised that they went with Never Go Back. Feels a little obvious to go with the most recently released book.
Like you said Drew, this is really the one Reacher story that isn’t a stand alone. Reacher’s journey was built up over the course of the previous 3-4 stories. There are plenty of other stand alone stories I was hoping they would go with for a potential sequel like “Without Fail” or “The Persuader” or even “61 Hours” which first introduced Turner’s character.
Hopefully they can get McQuarrie back. I feel like he understood the character more than anyone else.
Yes, the this is a weird choice of book. But it made sense in that it is the latest best seller. Relies on an older Reacher (Cruise isn’t getting younger…unless he is?). And it features a female lead ostensibly his “equal” as the book kept hinting at. AND…if the movie feels like it, it could give Reacher a long lost daughter. Not how the book ends up, but if they’re looking for women to come see this movie, I’d bet they make it so she’s his daughter.