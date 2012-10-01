Tom Cruise’s ‘All You Need Is Kill’ set for March 2014 release

Tom Cruise is slated to enter a time-loop on March 14, 2014.

That’s the day Warner Bros. has pegged for the release of “All You Need Is Kill,” the Doug Liman-directed film based on the Japanese novel of the same name that stars Cruise in what has been described as a sci-fi version of “Groundhog Day.” Along for the ride is a cast that includes Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong (BBC TV”s “Robin Hood”), Tony Way (HBO”s “Game of Thrones”), Kick Gurry (Australian TV”s “Tangle”), Franz Drameh (“Attack the Block”), Dragomir Mrsic (“Snabba Cash II”), and Charlotte Riley (“World Without End”). The film began production today.

Cruise will next be seen in “Jack Reacher” (Dec. 21) opposite Rosamund Pike and Robert Duvall. In the spring he has “Oblivion” (April 12), the latest sci-fi effort from “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski that also stars Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Morgan Freeman and Melissa Leo.

You can check out the full official synopsis for “All You Need Is Kill” below:

The story unfolds in a near future in which a hive-like alien race, called Mimics, have hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, shredding great cities to rubble and leaving millions of human casualties in their wake. No army in the world can match the speed, brutality or seeming prescience of the weaponized Mimic fighters or their telepathic commanders. But now the world”s armies have joined forces for a last stand offensive against the alien horde, with no second chances.

Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and then dropped-untrained and ill-equipped-into what amounts to little more than a suicide mission. Cage is killed within minutes, managing to take an Alpha down with him. But, impossibly, he awakens back at the beginning of the same hellish day, and is forced to fight and die again…and again. Direct physical contact with the alien has thrown him into a time loop-dooming him to live out the same brutal combat over and over.

But with each pass, Cage becomes tougher, smarter, and able to engage the Mimics with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt), who has lain waste to more Mimics than anyone on Earth. As Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated battle becomes an opportunity to find the key to annihilating the alien invaders and saving the Earth.

