Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson in first official still from ‘Saving Mr Banks’

You may have noticed a healthy showing for “Saving Mr. Banks” in Kris’ updated sidebar predictions, and he’s hardly out in the wilderness there. Sight-unseen buzz is strong for John Lee Hancock’s first directorial effort since 2009 Best Picture nominee “The Blind Side,” largely on the strength of good word (and a Black List mention) for Kelly Marcel’s first feature script, which chronicles the brittle relationship between P.L. Travers, the Australian author of “Mary Poppins,” and Walt Disney himself, as they sparred over his blockbuster adaptation of her children’s novel.
As you surely know by now, Emma Thompson plays Travers, while Tom Hanks plays Disney. We’ve had an inkling of the actor’s appearance as the legendary mogul since he turned up at the Emmys last year with Disney’s signature mustache in place, but we can now see the full effect in the first official still from the film. It’s hardly the most exciting image, but gives a clear look at the likeness — which is reasonable, without being a distracting transformation. Meanwhile, the disconnected body language between Hanks’s Disney and Thompson’s tight-lipped Travers is likely indicative of the dynamic we can expect between the characters throughout.
It’s hard to draw any other conclusions from a single image, though on this skimpy evidence, Daniel Orlandi’s early-1960s costuming seems to have that bright, slightly ersatz newness common to mainstream period pieces. And the film’s impressive supporting cast, which includes Colin Farrell, Paul Giamatti and Rachel Griffiths, is being left to the imagination for the moment.
Hanks’s casting as the more famous of the two figures has grabbed most of the headlines on this project — and with “Captain Phillips” also on the horizon, the two-time Oscar winner is clearly shooting for a comeback year. But it’s Thompson that I’m most curious to see. Leading roles for the British actress — still the only person to have won Oscars in the disciplines of writing and acting — have been few and far between in the 21st century, while it’s been 18 years since her work last captured the Academy’s collective imagination. Een if the film turns out to be a soft serve, it’ll be nice to see her back in the spotlight.
Are you looking forward to “Saving Mr. Banks?”
Couldn’t agree with you more Guy, about Mss. Thompson. Weeks ago after re-watching Sense and Sensibility I watched several videos of that award season ,listening to her acceptance speeches. And I don’t mind the awards per-se, as some agreement that assures her talent, duh, but of course the attention and spotlight naming names in that season create, getting around the media and being interviewed constantly. And she’s always witty, smart, real, kind of why she’s the only actor-writer to have the statuette. Of course, at least for me, her stardom or relevance hasn’t diminish, but from a bit in An Education, to not fighting at all on the last Harry Potter film, to a slightly important but not quite THE voice work on Brave, to Men In Black III…Well, you understand me, you wrote it yourself.
Here’s hoping Travers is the vehicle for some nice interviews and those “haven’t seen you in a while” catch phrases starters of late night shows.
Still think she should have been nominated for Love Actually ten years ago. Scratch that, she should have won.
Yup. The scene where she unwraps the Joni Mitchell cd kills me every time.
I wonder if this still is supposed to take place at Disneyland? I would assume park goers, back in the day, would pull out thier most bright and new purchased clothes for such an occasion. Sure beats tattoos over stretch-marked skin drapped only by an unflattering bikini top and cutoff acid washed jean shorts. I’m afraid that’s forever etched in my mind (fingers crossed athshiemers takes care of that for me).
I miss Emma Thompson. She’s been indifferent about too much concerning her career. Hopefully she’s reignited that spark she’s had during her late-80’s TV career and early-90’s essential film period.
To me is a little Hitchcock.