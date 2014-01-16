Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey lead the list of shocking Oscar snubs

Oscar nomination morning may bring joy to the chosen few, but “few” is the operative word — the list of who’s out is always going to be longer than the list of who’s in. A few shock omissions are par for the course, but it seems this morning’s announcement brought even more than usual, and in a multitude of categories — from Tom Hanks to Emma Thompson to Sarah Polley to Lana del Rey. After the jump, we list a few of the no-shows that surprised us most.
– Remember when Tom Hanks was touted as a likely double nominee? His supporting campaign for “Saving Mr. Banks” fell off the rails a while ago, but missing the Best Actor cut for “Captain Phillips” stings.
– It wasn’t a great morning for “Captain Phillips,” in fact: former nominee Paul Greengrass was shut out of the Best Director lineup — the one DGA nominee to miss.
– While we’re talking the woes of Hanks-starring films, “Saving Mr. Banks” — predicted by many, including Kris, for a Best Picture nod — received only one nomination, for Best Original Score.
– That, of course, means Emma Thompson was omitted from the Best Actress roster. All this time we were wondering if it was Amy Adams or Meryl Streep for the fifth slot: turns out Thompson was the vulnerable one.
– Daniel Brühl could have been forgiven for thinking that his “Rush” co-star Chris Hemsworth reading the nominees was a good omen. It wasn’t: despite SAG and Globe nods, he missed the Supporting Actor cut.
– Back in August, some prognosticators made bold claims that Oprah Winfrey would win Best Supporting Actress for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” Instead, the Academy followed the Globes’ lead and left her out.
– In fact, “The Butler” — a summer prestige hit that performed extremely well with SAG — didn’t score a single nomination.
– We’d been optimistic that, despite the poor Guild showing for “Inside Llewyn Davis,” the Academy might rescue the Coens in the Best Original Screenplay category. No such luck.
– With seven wins, Pixar may be the kings of the Animated Feature category, but not this year: “Monsters University” was left out, just like “Cars 2” a few years back.
– In a competitive Documentary Feature category, Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” is the most eyebrow-raising omission — it won the NYFCC and LAFCA awards, among others.
– The Academy evidently responded to Wong Kar-wai’s gorgeous “The Grandmaster” — it was nominated for cinematography and costumes — but not that much: it missed the Best Foreign Language Film lineup.
– Something to give the “12 Years a Slave” camp cause for concern: ASC nominee Sean Bobbitt didn’t score a nomination for Best Cinematography.
– Hans Zimmer, meanwhile, didn’t make the Best Original Score lineup for any of the 2013 scores, including “12 Years a Slave” and “Rush.”
– An impressive technical showcase that scored a Globe nod for Best Picture, “Rush” was left out across the board.
– “American Hustle” may share the top nomination tally with “Gravity,” but one surprising miss prevented it from an overall lead: all those amazing hairdos weren’t good enough for the Makeup & Hairstyling category.
– More heartbreak for Lana del Rey to croon mournfully about: “Young and Beautiful,” her love theme for “The Great Gatsby,” was left out of Best Original Song.
– Thought the visual effects in “Pacific Rim” were impressive? So did we. But not impressive enough for the Academy, it turns out.
All The Saving Mr. Banks and The Butler snubs are really heartening. Those two films seemed like they were pushed to the forefront by Oscar “experts”/pundits assuming AMPAS would eat them up. But they had the good taste not to.
This. Maybe this will teach certain quarters (not this site, obviously) not to classify movies and/or performers locks in freakin’ August.
This, this, a million times this.
I know he hasn’t had much joy during awards season, but I think it’s a travesty that Joaquin Phoenix wasn’t nominated for his work in Her.
i doubt he cares even a tiny bit
An UTTER travesty, especially considering BALE got in.
Alex Ebert missing out for his Globe-winning “All is Lost” score is surprising and disheartening.
trim Philomena and Nebraska and this would have been the strongest BP lineup in eons
“Nebraska” is the best film of the entire lot.
Agreed about the other one, though.
I agree JLPATT. It’s funny, my favorite film of 2013 by a mile is “Inside Llewyn Davis”, which got little love from the Academy today. Yet most of my other favorites this year (“Nebraska”, “Her”, “Wolf”, ect.) were warmly embraced by the Academy. Can’t be too disappointed then.
I would tke away American Hustle of nominations from Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Edition, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and that’s it, gosh, I’d remove all, hahaha, PATHETIC MOVIE overrated by Academy and silly film critics.
Silvana, why do you keep changing your handle? We know it’s you.
I have two names, Michelle is more beauty, but this day I will name Rosa Luxembourg because I will fight for denounce the racism in Academy, HFPA and media. 12 Years a Slave must win.
Of all the trolls this site has ever had, you might be my favorite. :)
Gee, I’m glad I asked. I feel much more informed now.
The worst travesty is that they couldn’t nominate Rush in a single technical category… but could give 3 nominations to The Hobbit, 2 to Lone Survivor, 1 to Bad Grandpa, 2 for The Lone Ranger, 2 for The Grandmasters and to that Roger Deakins cinematography… where on Earth is Rush’s cinematography inferior to that one?
Since Hairspray I don’t recall a film that could be nominated in so many categories but ended up with zero. And this year we had 2: Rush and The Butler.
“Since Hairspray I don’t recall a film that could be nominated in so many categories but ended up with zero.”
“Cloud Atlas.” Should have been a tech sweeper.
Of course, how could I forget Cloud Atlas? What the Academy did with its score/makeup/visual effects… was so ridiculous.
We all know musicians are very busy and even if they love film music they don’t have tiem to listen to other mates’ work. We all know Hans Zimmer’s score for Twelve years of slave was far from excellence. The score is short, extremely simple, and ripped some themes from some of his previous work. A film like this would have deserved a better, more nuanced, terrifying score, well structured. Zimmer was payed by a work he didn’t even write and was very proud for cheating Steve McQueen and others who simply don’t listen to the score. As soon as film critics started to nominate his score, it was being promoted with a FYC CD. That was a mistake. Many musicians listened to the Best Picture frontrunner’s score and discovered it’s a very bad score. I bet if the campaign for the score would have been to remained the score hidden maybe it would have been nominated. Zimmer is always going to have supporters, many of them are not film music fans and don’t bother to put the CD and carefully listen to the soundtrack from the beginning to the end. It’s a terrible experience, in my opinion. So the branch got this Zimmer overrated thing very right.
Also, Captain Phillips score was a bad attempt. Jackman is an average composer and sometimes he really delivers. But this score was so chopped that the final result was a score that even Jackman is not proud of.
Philomena, Saving Mr Banks and The Book Thief are truly some of the great work this year. Gravity is also a very good approach (not the best, but still good). The Acade Fire nom is strange but OK.
IN CONTENTION has to update it’s style guide. SNUB again used incorrectly:
snub
sn?b/
verb
rebuff, ignore, or spurn disdainfully.
“an act of showing […] a lack of cordiality by […] ignoring someone or something.”
Sounds appropriate to me.
You do realize that words have *connotations* in addition to *denotations*, right?
I’d like to see the evidence that swarms of Oscar voters PURPOSELY ignored Redford, for instance. For your (incomplete) definition to work, many Oscar voters would have had to believe that Redford WAS deserving of a nomination but INTENTIONALLY did not give it to him.
Face it. ‘Snub’ is a word that is being wrongly used on blogs like this one – and folks like you are perpetuating that error.
I thought Captain Phillips was good, but not great. However, I though Hanks was amazing in the role. The last ten minutes or so of the film, especially those where he is being treated for shock, were the best acting I saw last year.
My thoughts exactly Aaron!
Definitely disappointed for a great many, namely Thompson and Hanks, whom I thought were each terrific in their respective films.
Other non-nominees who get a snub mention from me (despite their lack of a chance): Brie Larson, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, and Colin Farrell.
The Butler is the first Oprah theatrical to fail completely with the Academy. The Color Purple had 11; and Beloved had 1 for Costume Design.
Sad, but expected films with zero nominations: SHORT TERM 12, FRUITVALE STATION and BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR. All three of those movies are better than at least half of the Best Picture nominees.
So, so short-sighted. Think out of the box, Academy Members.
Blue is the warmest colour wasn’t eligible (in the foreign language category at least).
If they were to think outside of the box, it should have been for something like “Stories We Tell” or “Computer Chess.” That would have been neat. “Blue is the Warmest Color” is completely average. Although Exarchopoulos deserved a nod.
BLUE wasn’t eligible in that one category, but, in all others.
STORIES WE TELL may have been hurt by all the recreations of the mother that weren’t clearly signaled as such. Films like MAN ON WIRE and current nominee ACT OF KILLING used them too, but, are clearly detected as recreations.
I liked COMPUTER CHESS – but, it’s so far out of the Oscar box that it would take Bullock and Clooney to retrieve it!
Yeah. Either of the two lead actresses of BLUE should have been nominated.
Forgot to include MUD as well. BLUE, MUD, SHORT TERM and FRUITVALE could easily replace 4 or 5 of the films that got nominated like NEBRASKA, WOLF, DALLAS BUYERS CLUB and AMERICAN HUSTLE – and, it would have been a better field, IMHOP.
While we knew Hanks was vulnerable I have to admit it does sting to have him left out of Best Actor completely. After a decade of questionable moves (Road To Perdition, Catch Me If You Can & The Ladykillers being exceptions) his performance in Phillips was a return to the incredible form he has always shown when he connects to the emotional core and fundamental humanity of a role.
That being said, I can’t argue with the other nominees who all did work that was nearly equal to Hanks’. There’s never room for all our favorites but, damn, Captain Phillips was a good show.
Monsters University is a much better film than The Croods. Pixar paid the price for that absurd Brave win last year. And Disney had a very lousy morning today. SMB virtually shutout and the Monsters snub. They were the responsible for SMB taken down. Awful marketing/release strategy.
Oh no. The Crood was a lovely movie. Well loved by the audiences and critics as well as the animators who saw a great deal of effort in creating the world of The Croods. Monsters University is sooooo boring. I loved the first installment but hated this one. The worst Pixar movie along with Cars 2. Happy that the branch agree.
I cannot believe Daniel Bruhl was snubbed. That is INSANE. Clearly he delivered a better performance than Jonah Hill. What is wrong with the academy?????
It’s a great category this year. Perhaps Abdi is the one I’d leave off.
I think Bruhl may have missed in part because it’s not exactly a supporting role.
Nah. Hill was better than Bruhl. I actually think Hill may have received more votes than Abdi.
What omission surprised me the most!!!! Short Term 12 not getting any nominations are u friggin kidding me!!! “Alone Yet Not Alone” steals Keith Stanfield’s best Original Song nomination!!!! Wtf is that and of course Brie Larson got ripped off and every body knows she did!!!! I guess because Larson was the only real threat to Cate Blanchett whom she beat head to head at the Gotham Awards for Best Actress and that’s a fact!!!!
well…not all our favorites are gonna be there but I have to say that they made excellent choices overall considering the amount of movies that had hypes. There are always gonna be winners and losers.
Movies that were hyped for best picture and missed out: saving Mr banks, august: osage county, all is lost, fruit valley station, the butler, inside lewyn davis, short term 12…just to name a few. That goes to show how much 2013 was rich with movie.
let’s not even mention actors like Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, Oprah, Bree Larson, daniel bruhl, Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Redford, Oscar Isaac, among others…
Really I can’t complain about most of the choices considering that there were so many choices. The 4 things that really surprised me though was the fact that American Hustle wasn’t nominated for Hair and Makeup, that Young and beautiful wasn’t nominated for best original song, and that both inside Lewyn davis and Rush got so little love…these 4 really have me scratching my head a bit.
Redford.
Guy I thought the same thing! American Hustle would have the nomination leader and your capital F front-runner had it got a Make-Up Nod. Imagine a big shake-up being down to the make-up branch.
I’m suprised the Coen Brothers got snubbed in some many categories, especially in music. And I just saw (and loved) Saving Mr. Banks, so I’m more than a bit disappointed.
Do you think it’s possible that “Monsters University” was snubbed as a reaction to “Brave” winning last year? I’m not sure the animation committee is organized enough to do something like that, but it reminds me of when the first LOTR movie won Best Cinematography and then neither of the other two were nominated, and everyone was guessing that it was the cinematographers’ branch intentionally preventing it from winning the award again.
I bet the Avatar sequels receive the same treatment from the cinematographers’ branch.
Totally! I thought exactly the same thing. The nominations committee probably disliked the fact Brave beat Wreck-It-Ralph and Frankenweenie last year when all the Academy went on to pick the winner. And really… Brave’s win was the worst from last year’s Oscars. A totally unnecessary Oscar for Pixar. The revenge is here. Monsters deserved to be in the top 5 but that Brave win was not digested.
INTERESTING conspiracy theory! Don’t think it applies in this case, but, I always wondered why those treacly Disney animation music scores used to win, but, now rarely if ever even get nominated (talking background score,not songs)!!
So Emma Thompson got John Hawkesed. (That’s when everyone is debating two people for the fifth slot, but both of them get in and another person is the snub. Please help me make this into a thing.)
I can dig it. I had Adams and Meryl in the fifth. Never even entertained they’d both be in over Thompson.
Tom Hanks and Daniel Bruhl were also John Hawkesed this year.
I’ll never complain about Christian Bale getting an Oscar nomination, but at the expense of Tom Hanks for Captain Phillips is a bummer. Also, Dallas Buyers Club for Film Editing over Wolf of Wall St? That has to be the strangest one right there.
I wouldn’t consider anything a snub actually. Hanks, Oprah, Llewyn Davis, they were all on the fence, which likely had more to do with competitive this year was and less with lack of love from the academy.
The only real snub in my book was Emma Thompson, and even that is understandable.
Sophie Delisse in “The Book Thief”. A fantastic performance.
Does the rejection of SAVING MR. BANKS do anything to undermine the notion that the Academy always goes for sentimental films about show business? On another note, WOWS is more challenging and 12 YEARS .. is more important, but AMERICAN HUSTLE is thoroughly enjoyable as a screwball comedy that harks back to Preston Sturgess films[. I have seen only one critic who made that connection and i apologize for not remembering who it was.]
The weirdest part regarding the Hanks snub: this is exactly what The Onion said would happen.
[www.theonion.com]
There were quite a few snubs that really hurt (most of them related to Her), as well as a few that can be chalked up to finicky branches (Stories We Tell, no AH in Hair & Makeup), but the one snub that I cannot wrap my head around is Inside Llewyn Davis for Best Production Design.
I know a lot of people hate the movie and among those, many blame the direction or the screenplay. Fine. It wasn’t even in my top five… but it did get in for cinematography because its below the line worth is inarguable. The single greatest aspect of that movie is its unbelievable production design. Look at it next to Saving Mr. Banks. They’re recreating the same year. Tell me which one transports you to the West Village in 1961 (not that Banks was nominated). I saw it with two people who were alive and lived in NYC during that time and they were both flabbergasted.
There were quite a few snubs that really hurt (most of them related to Her), as well as a few that can be chalked up to finicky branches (Stories We Tell, no AH in Hair & Makeup), but the one snub that I cannot wrap my head around is Inside Llewyn Davis for Best Production Design.
Maybe the older voters were put off by Del Rey’s title? lol Anyway, a shame about the Grandmaster, I wish it wouldn’t have been cut before its release. The film was absolutely gorgeous looking, but the story needed more. Stories We Tell is the saddest omission, but I’ll take the Sally Hawkins nom as a salve to the wound, so to speak.
