Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey lead the list of shocking Oscar snubs

Oscar nomination morning may bring joy to the chosen few, but “few” is the operative word — the list of who’s out is always going to be longer than the list of who’s in. A few shock omissions are par for the course, but it seems this morning’s announcement brought even more than usual, and in a multitude of categories — from Tom Hanks to Emma Thompson to Sarah Polley to Lana del Rey. After the jump, we list a few of the no-shows that surprised us most.

– Remember when Tom Hanks was touted as a likely double nominee? His supporting campaign for “Saving Mr. Banks” fell off the rails a while ago, but missing the Best Actor cut for “Captain Phillips” stings.

– It wasn’t a great morning for “Captain Phillips,” in fact: former nominee Paul Greengrass was shut out of the Best Director lineup — the one DGA nominee to miss.

– While we’re talking the woes of Hanks-starring films, “Saving Mr. Banks” — predicted by many, including Kris, for a Best Picture nod — received only one nomination, for Best Original Score.

– That, of course, means Emma Thompson was omitted from the Best Actress roster. All this time we were wondering if it was Amy Adams or Meryl Streep for the fifth slot: turns out Thompson was the vulnerable one.

– Daniel Brühl could have been forgiven for thinking that his “Rush” co-star Chris Hemsworth reading the nominees was a good omen. It wasn’t: despite SAG and Globe nods, he missed the Supporting Actor cut.

– Back in August, some prognosticators made bold claims that Oprah Winfrey would win Best Supporting Actress for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” Instead, the Academy followed the Globes’ lead and left her out.

– In fact, “The Butler” — a summer prestige hit that performed extremely well with SAG — didn’t score a single nomination.

– We’d been optimistic that, despite the poor Guild showing for “Inside Llewyn Davis,” the Academy might rescue the Coens in the Best Original Screenplay category. No such luck.

– With seven wins, Pixar may be the kings of the Animated Feature category, but not this year: “Monsters University” was left out, just like “Cars 2” a few years back.

– In a competitive Documentary Feature category, Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” is the most eyebrow-raising omission — it won the NYFCC and LAFCA awards, among others.

– The Academy evidently responded to Wong Kar-wai’s gorgeous “The Grandmaster” — it was nominated for cinematography and costumes — but not that much: it missed the Best Foreign Language Film lineup.

– Something to give the “12 Years a Slave” camp cause for concern: ASC nominee Sean Bobbitt didn’t score a nomination for Best Cinematography.

– Hans Zimmer, meanwhile, didn’t make the Best Original Score lineup for any of the 2013 scores, including “12 Years a Slave” and “Rush.”

– An impressive technical showcase that scored a Globe nod for Best Picture, “Rush” was left out across the board.

– “American Hustle” may share the top nomination tally with “Gravity,” but one surprising miss prevented it from an overall lead: all those amazing hairdos weren’t good enough for the Makeup & Hairstyling category.

– More heartbreak for Lana del Rey to croon mournfully about: “Young and Beautiful,” her love theme for “The Great Gatsby,” was left out of Best Original Song.

– Thought the visual effects in “Pacific Rim” were impressive? So did we. But not impressive enough for the Academy, it turns out.

