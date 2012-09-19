Tom Hanks begins shooting as Walt Disney in ‘Saving Mr. Banks’

“Saving Mr. Banks,” which features Tom Hanks as Walt Disney, has started shooting today in Los Angeles.

In the film, Hanks plays Disney in the 1960s, as he tries to procure the film rights to P.L. Travers” “Mary Poppins,” with Emma Thompson in the role of the uptight and very controlling Travers.

As the two wrestle over creative decisions, Travers flashes back to her early life in 1906 Australia, where she was first inspired by those around her to pen the book. Aussie newcomer Annie Buckley plays Travers in the flashback scenes, with Colin Farrell playing her loving father.

Paul Giamatti, Ruth Wilson, Bradley Whitford, Jason Schwartzman and B.J. Novak also star.

John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “The Rookie”) is directing from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel (creator of “Terra Nova”).

“Saving Mr. Banks” is shooting in L.A., including Disneyland and the Disney Studios in Burbank. The film plans to wrap around Thanksgiving, an will be released sometime in 2013. “Mary Poppins,” of course, became one of Disney’s most beloved and successful film, scoring at the box office and winning five Oscars, including best actress (Julie Andrews), original score and song (“Chim-Chim-Cher-ee”).



Hanks will soon be seen in “Cloud Atlas.”