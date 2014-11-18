Tom Hardy’s ‘Taboo’ lands at FX

FX has landed American distribution for the BBC One drama “Taboo” starring Tom Hardy.

Set to begin production in the UK in mid-to-late 2015, “Taboo” won't actually premiere on FX until mid-2016, which is the kind of long-term planning you have to do when you're dealing with the star of “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Bronson” and “Locke.”

Speaking of “Locke,” which earned some of the year's best reviews, “Taboo” was created by “Locke” writer-director Steven Knight (“Dirty Pretty Things”), based on an idea from Hardy and his father Chips Hardy.

Hardy will play a “rogue adventurer” named James Keziah Delaney, who returns from Africa with 14 diamonds and a desire to avenge the death of his father. Oh and the series begins in 1813, with Delaney's biggest adversary being none other than the Dutch East India Trading Company.

“Taboo” will be produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free Films and the actor's production shingle Hardy Son & Baker.

Naturally, everybody involved has statements of excitement.

“We are privileged to have landed Taboo and to work with this exceptional team led by Ridley, Tom and Steven,” blurbs Eric Schrier, joint President of Original Programming for FX and FX Networks with Nick Grad. “Tom”s passion for this project, from conceiving the original idea with his father to portraying James Delaney, promises to infuse this epic story with great personal passion and credibility.”

Adds Hardy, “'Taboo' is the first major production our company, Hardy Son & Baker, is setting sail on, and it gives me great pleasure to know that we are in partnership with FX and the BBC. I believe with the high standard of creative talent – with Steve Knight and Ridley Scott at the helm – and with the support and backing of these two great broadcasters, we have found the perfect home and team for 'Taboo.'”

Finally, Ridley Scott states, “FX is the perfect partner to engage with this dark, fantastic world that Tom and Steven have created. We¹re glad to have them on board.”

Although initial British media reports had “Taboo” pegged as a miniseries when it was announced in April, FX is calling the eight-episode project merely a first season and the network is viewing it as an ongoing series. [So remember that for Emmy time, eh?]

With “Taboo” and last month's “American Crime Story” pick-up, FX is reopening the drama pipeline after a long period of comedy concentration with pickups for “The Comedians,” “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” and “Baskets,” as well as the decision not to move forward on the Paul Giamatti crime drama “Hoke.” The network has been in a bit of a dramatic transition mode with the cancellation of “The Bridge,” the currently airing final season of “Sons of Anarchy” and the upcoming series conclusion to “Justified.” The drama cupboard isn't exactly bare, of course, with “American Horror Story” already renewed to go along with fresh seasons of “The Americans,” “Tyrant” and “The Strain.”

Intrigued?