Tom Hiddleston will meet King Kong in ‘Skull Island’

Fan favorite Tom Hiddleston has already fought the hulk, now he's ready to face King Kong.

The “Thor” and “Avengers” star has been cast as the lead human in Legendary's “Skull Island,” which will explore the origins of King Kong.

Previous “King Kong” films — including the 1933 original and Peter Jackson's 2005 remake — have visited the island before bringing the ape action to NYC. However, according to a press release, “Skull Island” will “take audiences deeper inside this rich world with a style and scope that parallels other Legendary productions.” The “parallels” line could be implying that we'll one day see Kong battle it out with Godzilla, another Legendary Pictures property.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The King of Summer”) has been selected as director of “Skull Island.” The script is by Max Borenstein, who co-wrote “Godzilla.”

“Skull Island” comes to life November 4, 2016.