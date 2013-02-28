Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers visit venues big and small this summer

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers have already secured a headlining gig at this June”s Bonnaroo. Now we”re finding out what the band is doing for the rest of its summer vacation.

The sextet”s six-week tour will include, in addition to B-roo, appearances at The Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala.; the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.; and Milwaukee”s Summerfest.

The band”s mixing it up this summer: in addition to the festival gigs, and a handful of arena shows, the Heartbreakers will play five nights at New York”s Beacon Theater, May 20-26, and six nights at Los Angeles” Fonda Theater, spanning June 3-11.

The Heartbreakers are in the midst of recording their first album since 2010″s “Mojo.” The new set will come out next year in Reprise Records.

The tour schedule is below. For more information, go to http://www.tompetty.com

May 16: Ford Center, Evansville, Ind.

May 17-19: Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, Ala.

May 20, 21,23,25, 26: Beacon Theater, New York

June 3,4,6,8, 9, 11: Fonda Theater, Los Angeles

June 15: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.

June 13-16: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Manchester, Tenn.

June 18: Budweiser Gardens, London, Ont.

June 20: Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, Penn.