Tom Wilkinson joins Joel Edgerton in ‘Felony’

Oscar nominee Tom Wilkinson is joining Joel Edgerton in the upcoming crime thriller “Felony.”

The film centers on a police officer (Edgerton) who accidentally runs a young cyclist off the road, and then finds himself in an increasingly complex web of deceit after he lies about what transpired in the accident.

Wilkinson will play Detective Carl Summer, the lead investigator of the case.

Edgerton also wrote the screenplay, while Matthew Saville (“Noise”) is directing. The film will start shooting in late October.

The Solution Entertainment Group”s Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel will produced along with Rosemary Blight of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Edgerton for Blue-Tongue Films.

“Tom Wilkinson is one of the most versatile actors around who inhabits every character he plays with an incredible energy and credibility,” said Wilson in a press release. “He is the ideal choice to co-star with Joel Edgerton in this tense and riveting thriller and will certainly drive buyers” attention to this project in Toronto.”

“We had long hoped that Tom would agree to this role,” added Blight. “We are thrilled an actor of his intelligence and caliber is on board for this exciting film.”

Wilkinson has been nominated for two Oscars (for “In the Bedroom” and “MIchael Clayton”) and was most recently seen in “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” He will soon be seen opposite Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer in “The Lone Ranger.”