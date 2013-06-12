‘Tomb Raider’ reboot nabs veteran ‘Buffy’ scribe Marti Noxon

MGM’s planned “Tomb Raider” reboot is getting a little dose of “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.”
The studio has reportedly hired screenwriter Marti Noxon – who worked on Seasons 2-7 of the cult Joss Whedon series – to pen the script for the updated videogame adaptation, which will continue the adventures of globetrotting heroine Lara Croft. Though best known as a TV writer, Noxon’s feature-film credits include the 2011 “Fright Night” remake and the young-adult sci-fi flick “I Am Number Four” starring Alex Pettyfer.
The news was broken by Variety.
Angelina Jolie starred as Croft in the series’ two previous big-screen installments, 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and 2003’s “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” While the first entry was a box-office success with over $270 million worldwide, the latter film underperformed, effectively putting an end to the would-be franchise.
The “Tomb Raider” game series has sold more than 35 million units over nine titles, making it one of the bestselling videogame franchises of all time. The franchise was effectively rebooted with this year’s “Tomb Raider,” which has sold over 3.4 million copies since its March release.
I wouldn’t mind a reboot at all. Sometimes it may take a different director to turn the series around. Superman and Spider-Man to name a couple. I say bring it on. :)
Evangeline Lily looks like she’d be perfect for Lara considering the fact she looked and acted like her in Lost and she looks fantastic in action in Desolation of Smaug.
Article is incorrect. Martin Noxon did not work on all seven seasons of Buffy, she joined the writing staff in season 2.
You are correct…thanks for the catch. Fixed!
I’d still like to see Angelina play the Tomb Raider. Regardless how much time has past she is quick and proves capable of getting into the exact shape and form of the roles she has to play
It’s a nice thought…but unfortunately they’re probably going to go much younger with the character.
Okay, if this is based on the rebooted game, then you have to go younger.
You need one-part Emma Watson, two-parts Chloe Moretz, a splash of Jennifer Lawrence, and a soupçon of Saoirse Ronan. Who on earth fulfils that?
Jessica Biel would be great. She looks like the new design and she’s got a beautifully strong, feminine body. She looks like she could take a hit (not a losing city post Super Bowl way, let’s not go there).
A real writer as opposed to an untalented wannabe idiot ? Wow, congrats: you have taken the first and ONLY necessary step to making this an actual movie.
Recast Angelina Jolie and make a new great adventure. There is no other Lara Croft!
They’ll probably go for a more recognizable name but I think they should give it to the actress who voiced Lara and did the motion capture work for the game, Camilla Luddington.