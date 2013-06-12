‘Tomb Raider’ reboot nabs veteran ‘Buffy’ scribe Marti Noxon

MGM’s planned “Tomb Raider” reboot is getting a little dose of “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.”

The studio has reportedly hired screenwriter Marti Noxon – who worked on Seasons 2-7 of the cult Joss Whedon series – to pen the script for the updated videogame adaptation, which will continue the adventures of globetrotting heroine Lara Croft. Though best known as a TV writer, Noxon’s feature-film credits include the 2011 “Fright Night” remake and the young-adult sci-fi flick “I Am Number Four” starring Alex Pettyfer.

The news was broken by Variety.

Angelina Jolie starred as Croft in the series’ two previous big-screen installments, 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and 2003’s “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” While the first entry was a box-office success with over $270 million worldwide, the latter film underperformed, effectively putting an end to the would-be franchise.

The “Tomb Raider” game series has sold more than 35 million units over nine titles, making it one of the bestselling videogame franchises of all time. The franchise was effectively rebooted with this year’s “Tomb Raider,” which has sold over 3.4 million copies since its March release.



