‘Tomb Raider’ reboot nabs veteran ‘Buffy’ scribe Marti Noxon

#Tomb Raider
06.12.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

MGM’s planned “Tomb Raider” reboot is getting a little dose of “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.”

The studio has reportedly hired screenwriter Marti Noxon – who worked on Seasons 2-7 of the cult Joss Whedon series – to pen the script for the updated videogame adaptation, which will continue the adventures of globetrotting heroine Lara Croft. Though best known as a TV writer, Noxon’s feature-film credits include the 2011 “Fright Night” remake and the young-adult sci-fi flick “I Am Number Four” starring Alex Pettyfer.

The news was broken by Variety.

Angelina Jolie starred as Croft in the series’ two previous big-screen installments, 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and 2003’s “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” While the first entry was a box-office success with over $270 million worldwide, the latter film underperformed, effectively putting an end to the would-be franchise.

The “Tomb Raider” game series has sold more than 35 million units over nine titles, making it one of the bestselling videogame franchises of all time. The franchise was effectively rebooted with this year’s “Tomb Raider,” which has sold over 3.4 million copies since its March release.

Are you interested in seeing a new “Tomb Raider”? Casting ideas for Lara Croft? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider
TAGSLARA CROFTLara Croft Tomb RaiderMARTI NOXONMGMTOMB RAIDERTomb Raider movie rebootTomb Raider reboot

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP