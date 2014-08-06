Tony Jaa and Scott Adkins will face off in ‘Kickboxer’ remake

and 08.06.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

The “Kickboxer” remake just pulled in some next-level talent.

Directed by “Tai Chi Zero’s” Stephen Fung, the 3D action film has added Thai muay thai master Tony Jaa and British martial artist Scott Adkins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaa gained international fame after starring in “Ong-bak” and “The Protector.” He took a break to become a Buddhist monk, but is back making films, including his first American feature performance in “Fast & Furious 7.”

Adkins has made a name for himself in the “Ninja” films, and appeared alongside original “Kickboxer” star Jean-Claude Van Damme in “The Expendables 2,” “Assassination Games” and “Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.”

“'Kickboxer' will display a style of acrobatic, rapid-fire martial arts action that Scott Adkins is increasingly becoming synonymous with,” producer Brian O”Shea said. “Along with Tony Jaa, 'Kickboxer' has compiled a talented cast to push the boundaries of the martial arts form.”

The film stars stuntman Alain Moussi as fighter named Kurt who heads to Hong Kong to watch his brother David fight in a tournament only to find that David has been murdered. Seeking revenge, Kurt faces off against or teams up with Jaa, Adkins, “Guardian of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista and UFC welterweight champion Georges St.-Pierre.

“Kickboxer” is schedule to debut sometime next year.

