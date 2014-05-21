Tony Moore teams with comedian Marc Maron for weekly comic

(CBR) Tony Moore has drawn zombies, militant popes, dead presidents and alien invaders, but now he”s tackling a subject even more challenging: Marc Maron.

Moore announced he”s collaborating with the popular comedian/podcast host on a series of one-panel comics based on episodes of IFC”s “Maron” (the cable refers to them as “recaps”). Installments will be released concurrently with new episodes, which debut Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Moore is best known for his action work in “The Walking Dead,” “Dear Agent” and his recent run on “Deadpool,” but this new weekly strip shows off a different side. The artist has been off the comics radar going on a year now – his last new work was May 2013's “Deadpool” #6 – so it”s nice to see Moore back and do something different (and funny).

Below, check out the first strip, featuring Sarah Silverman, and look for updates on the IFC Tumblr.