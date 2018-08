In what might be the most spectacular takedown of the nostalgia movement – while simultaneously securing a spot in our collective consciousness to become a future source of nostalgia – Too Many Cooks is the sitcom theme from hell.

But it”s a little dark for the kiddies, what with all the blood and metaphors. While it doesn”t go on as long as the original, “Too Many Cookies” does bring the magic of earworms to a new generation.