Top 10 Movie Battles of 2013

Films like “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” “Her” “12 Years a Slave” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” are receiving loads of critical acclaim this year.

Yeah, but what about all the exploding stuff?

And that’s what we’d like to celebrate.

HitFix poured over flicks including Thor 2, Star Trek Into Darkness, Iron Man 3, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Pacific Rim, Kick-Ass 2, Grandmaster, Lone Survivor, Ender’s Game, 2 Guns, Riddick, World War Z, Escape Plan, Machete Kills, The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug, White House Down, Lone Ranger, Oblivion, Olympus Has Fallen, Pain & gain, Hansel & Gretel, Killing Season, GI Joe, Wolverine, Oblivion, The Last Stand, Good Day To Die Hard, Lone Survivor and even more outside of the action wheelhouse and came up with the best, most favorite battle scenes from the movies this year.

“The World’s End,” “Metallica: Through the Never” and even some “Man of Steel” may surprise you… what are the best scenes of fights, flights and lights you saw this year?