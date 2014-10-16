Top five things you need to know after seeing Chris Rock’s ‘Top Five’ trailer

A month after attending the world premiere of Chris Rock's “Top Five” at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival, I still can't get it out of my head. I have not laughed louder or more often in a theater this year. “Top Five” is also the one movie from Toronto I cannot wait to see again. It's simply the truth.

That being said, the film is not an easy movie to throw into the studio trailer machine. Eventually Paramount, who paid a Toronto record $12.5 million to acquire it, will release a red band preview. This is a movie that needs a red band for its red band. That's how outrageous some of the movie is and what they can't tease thanks to everyone's favorite censors at the MPAA. Keeping that in mind, let's take a peek at the film's brand new green band trailer and then circle back below for some additional thoughts.

Here are my top five things you need to realize about this trailer.

1. Could we really live in a world where “Hammy the Bear” is a $600 million franchise? Wait, don't answer that question…

2. Gabrielle Union isn't just a pretty face here. She's proved she's a talented actress before, whether it was “Bring It On” or “The Brothers” or “Something the Lord Made.” What she does with reality star Erica Long goes above and beyond. Do you believe you could ever feel real sympathy for a Bravo TV reality star? Union makes you.

3. That is the head of “SNL's” Leslie Jones talking back to Tracy Morgan. Jones and Morgan are part of an extended sequence that also includes Jay Phaorah and Sherri Shepherd, which is an improv comedy delight. People will be gif'ing and quoting lines from these scenes for years.

4. Whoopi Goldberg isn't the only big comedy name who shows up in the movie. The picture is basically a who's who of the New York comedy scene over the past 20 years. If you want to spoil it you can check out IMDb. You might enjoy the movie more if you don't.

5. You have no idea how crazy Cedric the Entertainer's character is. The wood hangers bit is just a tease. Honestly, if anyone deserves a spin-off from “Top Five,” it's Cedric's insane Houston comedy club owner. We'll say no more.

So, even if this trailer slightly underwhelms you, believe the hype.

“Top Five” opens in Los Angeles and New York on Dec. 5. It expands nationwide on Dec. 12.