Top Music Stories of 2012: Frank Ocean, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift

Over 12 action-packed months, it’s a challenge to nail down 10 of the most prominent stories in music in 2012. But we did our best, with the help of successes from Adele, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift and Madonna; the business happenings of Spotify and the EMI acquisition from Universal; the passing of Whitney Houston; and more.

The tabloids have been filled with the missteps and bold moves from music celebrities, but we’ve pulled out newsmakers in more than just the noise-making sense. Do you disagree with any?

Check out 10 of the top stories from 2012 in the gallery below.